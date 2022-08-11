Today In Metal History 🤘 August 11th, 2022🤘 WARRANT, LED ZEPPELIN, BELPHEGOR, VENOM INC.
August 11, 2022, 14 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
43 years ago today (August 11th, 1979), LED ZEPPELIN performed their final UK show at the historic Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire, England. Check out this amazing footage:
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jani Lane (WARRANT): February 1st, 1964 – August 11th, 2011
On August 11, 2011, the Warrant singer was found dead of acute alcohol poisoning at a Comfort Inn hotel in Woodland Hills, California at the age of 47.
R.I.P. Erik Keith Brann (born Rick Davis; IRON BUTTERFLY): August 11th, 1950 – July 25th, 2003
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 79th
Jim Kale (THE GUESS WHO) – August 11th, 1943
Happy 50th
KRISIUN guitarist Moyses Kolesne – August 11th, 1972
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 13th
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s The Great Stone War – August 11th, 2009
Happy 8th
BELPHEGOR’s Conjuring The Dead – August 11th, 2014
Happy 5th
ALL OUT WAR’s Give Us Extinction - August 11th, 2017
CORMORANT’s Diaspora - August 11th, 2017
HINDER’s The Reign - August 11th, 2017
INCANTATION’s Profane Nexus - August 11th, 2017
MOTOGRATER’s Desolation - August 11th, 2017
NECROPHOBIC’s Pesta (EP) - August 11th, 2017
VENOM INC.’s Avé - August 11th, 2017