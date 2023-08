Today In Metal History 🤘 August 11th, 2023🤘 WARRANT, LED ZEPPELIN, BELPHEGOR, VENOM INC.

HEAVY HISTORY



44 years ago today (August 11th, 1979), LED ZEPPELIN performed their final UK show at the historic Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire, England. Check out this amazing footage:







24 years ago today (August 11th, 1999) KISS received their star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.



TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jani Lane (WARRANT): February 1st, 1964 August 11th, 2011

On August 11, 2011, the Warrant singer was found dead of acute alcohol poisoning at a Comfort Inn hotel in Woodland Hills, California at the age of 47.

R.I.P. Erik Keith Brann (born Rick Davis; IRON BUTTERFLY): August 11th, 1950 July 25th, 2003

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 80th

Jim Kale (THE GUESS WHO) August 11th, 1943



Happy 51st

KRISIUN guitarist Moyses Kolesne August 11th, 1972

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 14th

WINDS OF PLAGUEs The Great Stone War August 11th, 2009

Happy 9th

BELPHEGORs Conjuring The Dead August 11th, 2014



Happy 6th

ALL OUT WARs Give Us Extinction - August 11th, 2017

CORMORANTs Diaspora - August 11th, 2017

HINDERs The Reign - August 11th, 2017

INCANTATIONs Profane Nexus - August 11th, 2017

MOTOGRATERs Desolation - August 11th, 2017

NECROPHOBICs Pesta (EP) - August 11th, 2017

VENOM INC.s Av矇 - August 11th, 2017