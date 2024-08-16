Today In Metal History 🤘 August 16th, 2024🤘MAYHEM, ELVIS PRESLEY, ROBERT JOHNSON, PANTERA, STRYPER
August 16, 2024, 22 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. ROBERT Leroy JOHNSON: May 8th, 1911 – August 16th, 1938 (aged 27)
R.I.P. ELVIS Aaron PRESLEY: January 8th, 1935 – August 16th, 1977 (aged 42)
R.I.P. Scott Randolph Asheton (STOOGES) August 16th, 1949 – March 15th, 2014 (aged 64)
Heavy Releases
Happy 39th
PANTERA’s I Am The Night - August 16th, 1985
Happy 37th
MAYHEM’s Deathcrush - August 16th, 1987
Happy 18th
STRYPER's Reborn - August 16th, 2005
Happy 13th
CHIMAIRA's The Age Of Hell - August 16th, 2011
REVOCATION's Chaos Of Forms - August 16th, 2011
YOB's Atma - August 16th, 2011
ATTILA’s Outlawed - August 16th, 2011
ALL PIGS MUST DIE’s God Is War - August 16th, 2011
DIRGE WITHIN’s Absolution (EP) - August 16th, 2011
NIHM’s Trade Of Chains - August 16th, 2011
Happy 11th
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Labyrinth - August 16th, 2013
SOIL’s Whole - August 16th, 2013
Happy 5th
CAPTURE - Lost Control - August 16th, 2019
DEVOURMENT - Obscene Majesty - August 16th, 2019
HAMMERFALL - Dominion - August 16th, 2019
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - Atonement - August 16th, 2019
KING GRIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Infest the Rats' Nest - August 16th, 2019
TWILIGHT FORCE - Dawn of the Dragonstar - August 16th, 2019