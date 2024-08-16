Today In Metal History 🤘 August 16th, 2024🤘MAYHEM, ELVIS PRESLEY, ROBERT JOHNSON, PANTERA, STRYPER

Talent We Lost



R.I.P. ROBERT Leroy JOHNSON: May 8th, 1911 – August 16th, 1938 (aged 27)

R.I.P. ELVIS Aaron PRESLEY: January 8th, 1935 – August 16th, 1977 (aged 42)







R.I.P. Scott Randolph Asheton (STOOGES) August 16th, 1949 – March 15th, 2014 (aged 64)

Heavy Releases

Happy 39th

PANTERA’s I Am The Night - August 16th, 1985





Happy 37th

MAYHEM’s Deathcrush - August 16th, 1987









Happy 18th

STRYPER's Reborn - August 16th, 2005



Happy 13th

CHIMAIRA's The Age Of Hell - August 16th, 2011

REVOCATION's Chaos Of Forms - August 16th, 2011

YOB's Atma - August 16th, 2011

ATTILA’s Outlawed - August 16th, 2011

ALL PIGS MUST DIE’s God Is War - August 16th, 2011

DIRGE WITHIN’s Absolution (EP) - August 16th, 2011

NIHM’s Trade Of Chains - August 16th, 2011

Happy 11th

FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Labyrinth - August 16th, 2013

SOIL’s Whole - August 16th, 2013

Happy 5th

CAPTURE - Lost Control - August 16th, 2019

DEVOURMENT - Obscene Majesty - August 16th, 2019

HAMMERFALL - Dominion - August 16th, 2019

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - Atonement - August 16th, 2019

KING GRIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Infest the Rats' Nest - August 16th, 2019

TWILIGHT FORCE - Dawn of the Dragonstar - August 16th, 2019



