Today In Metal History 🤘 August 17th, 2022🤘TARJA, GILBY CLARKE, W.A.S.P., CANNIBAL CORPSE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John Thomas "Sib" Hashian (BOSTON drummer): August 17, 1949 – March 22, 2017







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

ERIC JOHNSON - August 17, 1954



Happy 60th

GILBY CLARKE (GUNS N' ROSES): August 17th, 1962







Happy 57th

Steve Gorman (THE BLACK CROWES) - August 17th, 1965



Happy 45th

TARJA (real name Tarja Soile Susanna Turunen-Cabuli; NIGHTWISH) August 17th, 1977





Happy 44th

Vibeke Stene (TRISTANIA) - August 17th, 1978



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 38th

W.A.S.P.'s W.A.S.P. - August 17th, 1984





Happy 32nd

CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Eaten Back To Life – August 17th, 1990

Happy 29th

TYPE O NEGATIVE's Bloody Kisses - August 17th, 1993







Happy 12th Birthday

KNIGHTS OF THE ABYSS’ The Culling Of Wolves – August 17th, 2010

MISS MAY I’s Monument – August 17th, 2010

Happy 10th

ELUVEITIE’s The Early Years – August 17th, 2012

Happy 4th

ANNISOKAY - Arms - August 17th, 2018

BLACK TUSK - T.C.B.T. - August 17th, 2018

DORO - Forever Warriors, Forever United - August 17th, 2018

THE ETERNAL - Waiting for the Endless Dawn - August 17th, 2018

MOONSPELL - Lisboa Under the Spell (live album) - August 17th, 2018

PARASITE INC. - Dead and Alive - August 17th, 2018

SID WILSON - Sexcapades of the Hopeless Robotic - August 17th, 2018



