Today In Metal History 🤘 August 19th, 2024🤘 GRIM REAPER, EUROPE, IAN GILLAN, CREAM, SAMAEL, WATAIN
August 19, 2024, 31 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Ginger Baker (CREAM, BLIND FAITH) - August 19th, 1939 - October 6th, 2019 (aged 80)
R.I.P. Steve Grimmett (GRIM REAPER, ONSLAUGHT, LIONSHEART) - August 19th, 1959 - August 15th, 2022 (aged 62)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 79th
Ian Gillan (DEEP PURPLE) - August 19th, 1945
Happy 73rd
John Deacon (QUEEN) - August 19th, 1951
Happy 61st
Joey Tempest (EUROPE) - August 19th, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER’s Welcome Back My Friends To The Show That Never Ends – Ladies and Gentlemen - August 19th, 1974
Happy 39th
NICK MASON's (PINK FLOYD) Profiles - August 19th, 1985
Happy 28th
SAMAEL’s Passage - August 19th, 1996
Happy 16th
THE ACACIA STRAIN's Continent - August 19th, 2008
THE HUMAN ABSTRACT's Midheaven - August 19th, 2008
THE SHOWDOWN’s Back Breaker – August 19th, 2008
Happy 13th
GHOST BRIGADE’s Until Fear No Longer Defines Us – August 19th, 2011
Happy 11th
WATAIN’s The Wild Hunt – August 19th, 2013
Happy 10th
PALLBEARER’s Foundations Of Burden – August 19th, 2014
Happy 16th
THE SHOWDOWN’s Back Breaker – August 19th, 2008
Happy 13th
GHOST BRIGADE’s Until Fear No Longer Defines Us – August 19th, 2011
Happy 8th
BLOOD INCANTATION’s Starspawn - August 19th, 2016
GEMINI SYNDROME’s Memento Mori - August 19th, 2016
MYRKUR’s Mausoleum (live album) - August 19th, 2016
SABATON’s The Last Stand - August 19th, 2016
SKELETONWITCH’s The Apothic Gloom (EP) - August 19th, 2016
Happy 2nd
CONAN’s Evidence of Immortality - August 19th, 2022
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s AfterLife - August 19th, 2022
HEILUNG’s Drif - August 19th, 2022
I PREVAIL’s True Power - August 19th, 2022
LILLIAN AXE’s From Womb to Tomb - August 19th, 2022
PARASITE INC.’s Cyan Night Dreams - August 19th, 2022
PSYCLON NINE’s Less to Heaven - August 19th, 2022
RUSSIAN CIRCLES’ Gnosis - August 19th, 2022
SOILWORK’s Övergivenheten - August 19th, 2022
SPIRIT ADRIFT’s 20 Centuries Gone - August 19th, 2022