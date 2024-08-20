Today In Metal History 🤘 August 20th, 2024🤘 THIN LIZZY, DIMEBAG, ROBERT PLANT, QUIET RIOT, QUEENSRŸCHE, TYPE O NEGATIVE
August 20, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P Philip Parris Lynott (THIN LIZZY): August 20th, 1949 - January 4th, 1986 (aged 36; photo above by Mats Andersson)
R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott - (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN): August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004 (aged 38)
R.I.P. Frankie Banali (QUIET RIOT): November 14, 1951 - August 20th, 2020 (aged 68)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
ROBERT Anthony PLANT (LED ZEPPELIN) - August 20th, 1948
Happy 83rd
David Anthony "Dave" Brock (HAWKWIND) - August 20th, 1941
Happy 57th
Ray "Alder" Balderrama (FATES WARNING) - August 20th, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 34th
QUEENSRŸCHE's Empire - August 20th, 1990
BLACK SABBATH's Tyr - August 20th, 1990
Happy 28th
TYPE O NEGATIVE's October Rust - August 20th, 1996
Happy 22nd
BLACK SABBATH’s Past Lives - August, 20th
L.A. GUNS’ Waking The Dead - August 20th, 2002
Happy 17th
THE AGONIST's Once Only Imagined - August 20th, 2007
MALEFICE’s Entities – August 20th, 2007
Happy 16th
DRAGONFORCE's Ultra Beatdown - August 20th, 2008
SLIPKNOT's All Hope Is Gone - August 20th, 2008
Happy 14th
ACCEPT’s Blood Of The Nations - August 20th, 2010
KATAKLYSM's Heaven's Venom - August 20th, 2010
TARJA TURUNEN's What Lies Beneath - August 20th, 2010
TOXIK’s Think Again – August 20th, 2010
Happy 13th
CORRUPTED’s Garten Der Unbewusstheit – August 20th, 2011
Happy 11th
BORN OF OSIRIS’ Tomorrow We Die Alive – August 20th, 2013
Happy 8th
THROES OF DAWN’s Our Voices Shall Remain - August 20th, 2016
Happy 3rd
ALBERTO RIGONI’s Metal Addicted - August 20, 2021
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Colors II - August 20, 2021
DEAFHEAVEN’s Infinite Granite - August 20, 2021
GEORGE LYNCH’s Seamless - August 20, 2021
NECRONAUTICAL’s Slain In The Spirit - August 20, 2021
SODOM’s Bombenhagel - August 20, 2021
ULVER’s Hexahedron – Live At Henie Onstad Kunstsenter (live album) - August 20, 2021
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Primordial Arcana - August 20, 2021