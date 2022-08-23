Today In Metal History 🤘 August 23rd, 2022🤘THE WHO, BAD COMPANY, TESLA, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Keith John Moon (THE WHO) - August 23rd, 1946 – September 7th, 1978

Keith Moon died three weeks after their eighth album, Who Are You, was released. Look at the writing on the back of his chair: "Not To Be Taken Away".





R.I.P. Jimmy Wayne "Jimi" Jamison (SURVIVOR): August 23rd, 1951 – August 31st, 2014

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st

Dean DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) − August 23rd, 1961





Happy 62nd

GARY HOEY − August 23rd, 1960

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd

TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Wild Cat - August 23rd, 1980

Happy 39th

RATT’s Ratt EP - August 23rd, 1983





Happy 34th

BAD COMPANY’s Dangerous Age - August 23rd, 1988





Happy 29th

TONY MACALPINE’s Premonition - August 23rd, 1993

Happy 28th

TESLA’s Bust A Nut – August 23rd, 1994

Happy 23rd

GARDENIAN’S Soulburner - August 23rd, 1999

Happy 19th

ARCH ENEMY’s Anthems Of Rebellion - August 23rd, 2003





Happy 12th

APOCALYPTICA's 7th Symphony - August 23rd, 2010

ION DISSONANCE's Cursed - August 23rd, 2010

Happy 11th

BLACK TIDE's Post Mortem - August 23rd, 2011

JORN LANDE's Live In Black - August 23rd, 2011

Happy 9th

REVAMP’s Wild Card - August 23rd, 2013

TARJA TURUNEN’s Colours in the Dark - August 23rd, 2013

UNSHINE’s Dark Half Rising – August 23rd, 2013





Happy 3rd

FREEDOM CALL’s M.E.T.A.L. – August 23rd, 2019

SACRED REICH’s Awakening – August 23rd, 2019

EQUILIBRIUM’s Renegades - August 23rd, 2019

ILLDISPOSED’s Reveal Your Soul For The Dead - August 23rd, 2019

ISOLE’s Dystopia - August 23rd, 2019

IT PREVAILS’ A Life Worth Living (EP) - August 23rd, 2019

KNOCKED LOOSE’s A Different Shade Of Blue - August 23rd, 2019

NEMESEA’s White Flag - August 23rd, 2019