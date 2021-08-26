Today In Metal History 🤘 August 26th, 2021🤘VOIVOD, MOONSPELL, NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS, MOTÖRHEAD, OPETH
August 26, 2021, 22 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005
VOIVOD guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour had been battling advanced colon cancer which spread to his liver. He was only 45 years old.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 81st
Nik Turner (HAWKWIND) - August 26th, 1940
Happy 46th
Fernando Ribeiro (MOONSPELL) - August 26th, 1975
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 25th
NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS' Neurotic Outsiders - August 26th, 1996
Neurotic Outsiders featured GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum, SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones and DURAN DURAN bassist John Taylor).
Happy 18th
AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Waking The Fallen - August 26th, 2003
Happy 13th
MOTÖRHEAD’s Motörizer - August 26th, 2008
Happy 12th
LEAVES' EYES' Njord - August 26th, 2009
WARMEN's Japanese Hospitality - August 26th, 2009
Happy 10th
ANTERIOR’s Echoes Of The Fallen - August 26th, 2011
ARKONA’s Slovo - August 26th, 2011
Happy 7th
OPETH’s Pale Communion – August 26th, 2014
Happy 5th
KISS Rocks Vegas - August 26th, 2016
ABLAZE MY SORROW - Black - August 26th, 2016
ANY GIVEN DAY - Everlasting - August 26th, 2016
DELAIN - Moonbathers - August 26th, 2016
DGM - The Passage - August 26th, 2016
HELSTAR - Vampiro - August 26th, 2016
INQUISITION - Bloodshed Across the Empyrean Altar Beyond the Celestial Zenith - August 26th, 2016
MICHAEL SWEET - One Sided War - August 26th, 2016
PROPHETS OF RAGE - The Party's Over (EP) - August 26th, 2016
RUNNING WILD - Rapid Foray - August 26th, 2016
SODOM - Decision Day - August 26th, 2016
SOLUTION .45 - Nightmares in the Waking State: Part II - August 26th, 2016
TWELVE FOOT NINJA - Outlier - August 26th, 2016
VICIOUS RUMORS - Concussion Protoco - August 26th, 2016