Today In Metal History 🤘 August 26th, 2021🤘VOIVOD, MOONSPELL, NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS, MOTÖRHEAD, OPETH

August 26, 2021, 22 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005
VOIVOD guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour had been battling advanced colon cancer which spread to his liver. He was only 45 years old.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 81st 
Nik Turner (HAWKWIND) - August 26th, 1940

Happy 46th 
Fernando Ribeiro (MOONSPELL) - August 26th, 1975



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 25th 

NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS' Neurotic Outsiders - August 26th, 1996

Neurotic Outsiders featured GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum, SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones and DURAN DURAN bassist John Taylor).

Happy 18th
AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Waking The Fallen - August 26th, 2003

Happy 13th 
MOTÖRHEAD’s Motörizer - August 26th, 2008

Happy 12th 
LEAVES' EYES' Njord - August 26th, 2009
WARMEN's Japanese Hospitality - August 26th, 2009

Happy 10th
ANTERIOR’s Echoes Of The Fallen - August 26th, 2011
ARKONA’s Slovo - August 26th, 2011 

Happy 7th 
OPETH’s Pale Communion – August 26th, 2014

Happy 5th
KISS Rocks Vegas - August 26th, 2016
ABLAZE MY SORROW - Black - August 26th, 2016
ANY GIVEN DAY - Everlasting - August 26th, 2016
DELAIN - Moonbathers - August 26th, 2016
DGM - The Passage - August 26th, 2016
HELSTAR - Vampiro - August 26th, 2016
INQUISITION - Bloodshed Across the Empyrean Altar Beyond the Celestial Zenith - August 26th, 2016
MICHAEL SWEET - One Sided War - August 26th, 2016
PROPHETS OF RAGE - The Party's Over (EP) - August 26th, 2016
RUNNING WILD - Rapid Foray - August 26th, 2016
SODOM - Decision Day - August 26th, 2016
SOLUTION .45 - Nightmares in the Waking State: Part II - August 26th, 2016
TWELVE FOOT NINJA - Outlier - August 26th, 2016
VICIOUS RUMORS - Concussion Protoco - August 26th, 2016




Featured Audio

DEE SNIDER – “Time To Choose” (Napalm)

Featured Video

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

Latest Reviews