Today In Metal History 🤘 August 26th, 2022🤘VOIVOD, MOONSPELL, NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS, MOTÖRHEAD, OPETH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005

VOIVOD guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour had been battling advanced colon cancer which spread to his liver. He was only 45 years old.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 82nd

Nik Turner (HAWKWIND) - August 26th, 1940

Happy 47th

Fernando Ribeiro (MOONSPELL) - August 26th, 1975







Happy 47th

Philip Shouse (ACCEPT, ACE FREHLEY BAND) - August 26th, 1975



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 26th

NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS' Neurotic Outsiders - August 26th, 1996

Neurotic Outsiders featured GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum, SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones and DURAN DURAN bassist John Taylor).





Happy 19th

AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Waking The Fallen - August 26th, 2003

Happy 14th

MOTÖRHEAD’s Motörizer - August 26th, 2008





Happy 13th

LEAVES' EYES' Njord - August 26th, 2009

WARMEN's Japanese Hospitality - August 26th, 2009

Happy 11th

ANTERIOR’s Echoes Of The Fallen - August 26th, 2011

ARKONA’s Slovo - August 26th, 2011

Happy 8th

OPETH’s Pale Communion – August 26th, 2014





Happy 6th

KISS Rocks Vegas - August 26th, 2016

ABLAZE MY SORROW - Black - August 26th, 2016

ANY GIVEN DAY - Everlasting - August 26th, 2016

DELAIN - Moonbathers - August 26th, 2016

DGM - The Passage - August 26th, 2016

HELSTAR - Vampiro - August 26th, 2016

INQUISITION - Bloodshed Across the Empyrean Altar Beyond the Celestial Zenith - August 26th, 2016

MICHAEL SWEET - One Sided War - August 26th, 2016

PROPHETS OF RAGE - The Party's Over (EP) - August 26th, 2016

RUNNING WILD - Rapid Foray - August 26th, 2016

SODOM - Decision Day - August 26th, 2016

SOLUTION .45 - Nightmares in the Waking State: Part II - August 26th, 2016

TWELVE FOOT NINJA - Outlier - August 26th, 2016

VICIOUS RUMORS - Concussion Protoco - August 26th, 2016



