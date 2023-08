Today In Metal History 🤘 August 26th, 2023🤘VOIVOD, MOONSPELL, NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS, MOTÖRHEAD, OPETH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005

VOIVOD guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour had been battling advanced colon cancer which spread to his liver. He was only 45 years old.









R.I.P. Nik Turner (HAWKWIND): August 26th, 1940- November 10th, 2022 (aged 82)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 48th

Fernando Ribeiro (MOONSPELL) - August 26th, 1975







Happy 48th

Philip Shouse (ACCEPT, ACE FREHLEY BAND) - August 26th, 1975



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 27th

NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS' Neurotic Outsiders - August 26th, 1996

Neurotic Outsiders featured GUNS N ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum, SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones and DURAN DURAN bassist John Taylor).





Happy 20th

AVENGED SEVENFOLDs Waking The Fallen - August 26th, 2003

Happy 15th

MOTRHEADs Mot繹rizer - August 26th, 2008





Happy 14th

LEAVES' EYES' Njord - August 26th, 2009

WARMEN's Japanese Hospitality - August 26th, 2009

Happy 12th

ANTERIORs Echoes Of The Fallen - August 26th, 2011

ARKONAs Slovo - August 26th, 2011

Happy 9th

OPETHs Pale Communion August 26th, 2014





Happy 7th

KISS Rocks Vegas - August 26th, 2016

ABLAZE MY SORROW - Black - August 26th, 2016

ANY GIVEN DAY - Everlasting - August 26th, 2016

DELAIN - Moonbathers - August 26th, 2016

DGM - The Passage - August 26th, 2016

HELSTAR - Vampiro - August 26th, 2016

INQUISITION - Bloodshed Across the Empyrean Altar Beyond the Celestial Zenith - August 26th, 2016

MICHAEL SWEET - One Sided War - August 26th, 2016

PROPHETS OF RAGE - The Party's Over (EP) - August 26th, 2016

RUNNING WILD - Rapid Foray - August 26th, 2016

SODOM - Decision Day - August 26th, 2016

SOLUTION .45 - Nightmares in the Waking State: Part II - August 26th, 2016

TWELVE FOOT NINJA - Outlier - August 26th, 2016

VICIOUS RUMORS - Concussion Protoco - August 26th, 2016







Happy 1st

BECOMING THE ARCHETYPEs Children of the Great Extinction - August 26th, 2022

BRYMIRs Voices in the Sky - August 26th, 2022

DYNAZTYs Final Advent - August 26th, 2022

GRAVE DIGGERs Symbol of Eternity - August 26th, 2022

LACRIMAS PROFUNDEREs How to Shroud Yourself with Night - August 26th, 2022

LONG DISTANCE CALLINGs Eraser - August 26th, 2022

MACHINE HEADs Of Kingdom and Crown - August 26th, 2022

SANTA CRUZs The Return of the Kings - August 26th, 2022

SIGHs Shiki - August 26th, 2022

SOILs Play It Forward - August 26th, 2022

TAD MOROSEs March of the Obsequious - August 26th, 2022