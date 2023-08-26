Today In Metal History 🤘 August 26th, 2023🤘VOIVOD, MOONSPELL, NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS, MOTÖRHEAD, OPETH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005
VOIVOD guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour had been battling advanced colon cancer which spread to his liver. He was only 45 years old.




R.I.P. Nik Turner (HAWKWIND): August 26th, 1940 - November 10th, 2022 (aged 82)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 48th 
Fernando Ribeiro (MOONSPELL) - August 26th, 1975



Happy 48th
Philip Shouse (ACCEPT, ACE FREHLEY BAND) - August 26th, 1975

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 27th 

NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS' Neurotic Outsiders - August 26th, 1996

Neurotic Outsiders featured GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum, SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones and DURAN DURAN bassist John Taylor).

Happy 20th
AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Waking The Fallen - August 26th, 2003

Happy 15th 
MOTÖRHEAD’s Motörizer - August 26th, 2008

Happy 14th 
LEAVES' EYES' Njord - August 26th, 2009
WARMEN's Japanese Hospitality - August 26th, 2009

Happy 12th
ANTERIOR’s Echoes Of The Fallen - August 26th, 2011
ARKONA’s Slovo - August 26th, 2011 

Happy 9th 
OPETH’s Pale Communion – August 26th, 2014

Happy 7th
KISS Rocks Vegas - August 26th, 2016
ABLAZE MY SORROW - Black - August 26th, 2016
ANY GIVEN DAY - Everlasting - August 26th, 2016
DELAIN - Moonbathers - August 26th, 2016
DGM - The Passage - August 26th, 2016
HELSTAR - Vampiro - August 26th, 2016
INQUISITION - Bloodshed Across the Empyrean Altar Beyond the Celestial Zenith - August 26th, 2016
MICHAEL SWEET - One Sided War - August 26th, 2016
PROPHETS OF RAGE - The Party's Over (EP) - August 26th, 2016
RUNNING WILD - Rapid Foray - August 26th, 2016
SODOM - Decision Day - August 26th, 2016
SOLUTION .45 - Nightmares in the Waking State: Part II - August 26th, 2016
TWELVE FOOT NINJA - Outlier - August 26th, 2016
VICIOUS RUMORS - Concussion Protoco - August 26th, 2016



Happy 1st
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s Children of the Great Extinction - August 26th, 2022
BRYMIR’s Voices in the Sky - August 26th, 2022
DYNAZTY’s Final Advent - August 26th, 2022
GRAVE DIGGER’s Symbol of Eternity - August 26th, 2022
LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s How to Shroud Yourself with Night - August 26th, 2022
LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s Eraser - August 26th, 2022
MACHINE HEAD’s Of Kingdom and Crown - August 26th, 2022
SANTA CRUZ’s The Return of the Kings - August 26th, 2022
SIGH’s Shiki - August 26th, 2022
SOIL’s Play It Forward - August 26th, 2022 
TAD MOROSE’s March of the Obsequious - August 26th, 2022



