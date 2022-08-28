Today In Metal History 🤘 August 28th, 2022🤘 IRON MAIDEN, KIX, MORTIFICATION, SLIPKNOT, MOTÖRHEAD, METALLICA
August 28, 2022, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 66th
Steve Whiteman (KIX, FUNNY MONEY) - August 28th, 1956
Happy 71st
David Lawrence Hlubek (MOLLY HATCHET) - August 28th, 1951
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 30th
MORTIFICATION’s Scrolls Of The Megilloth - August 28th, 1992
Happy 26th
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Written In The Sand - August 28th, 1996
Happy 21st
SLIPKNOT’s Iowa – August 28th, 2001
Happy 16th
IRON MAIDEN’s A Matter Of Life And Death - August 28th, 2006
Happy 15th
HEAVEN & HELL’s Live From Radio City Music Hall - August 28th, 2007
OBITUARY's Xecutioner's Return - August 28th, 2007
SCORPIONS' Humanity: Hour I - August 28th, 2007
THE KINGSLAYER SAGA’s The Cold Of Crimson Dragons – August 28th, 2007
THE BATTLE SAGA’s The Sword Of The Crimson Dawn – August 28th, 2007
Happy 13th
ILLDISPOSED's To Those Who Walk Behind Us - August 28th, 2009
JORN's The Dukebox - August 28th, 2009
THE 69 EYES' Back In Blood - August 28th, 2009
AXXIS’ Utopia – August 28th, 2009
GUILT MACHINE’s On This Perfect Day – August 28th, 2009
KRYPTERIA’s My Fatal Kiss – August 28th, 2009
SALTATION MORTIS’ We Wind Sat – August 28th, 2009
Happy 11th
BLOOD RED THRONE's Brutalitarian Regime - August 28th, 2011
Happy 10th
TRIUMPH’s Live At Sweden Rock Festival – August 28th, 2012
DYSRHYTHMIA’s Test Of Submission – August 28th, 2012
MURDER CONSTRUCT’s Results – August 28th, 2012
EAGLE TWIN’s The Feather Tipped The Serpent’s Scale – August 28th, 2012
Happy 7th
MOTÖRHEAD’s Bad Magic – August 28th, 2015
SOILWORK’s The Ride Majestic – August 28th, 2015
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Words Of The Prophets – August 28th, 2015
NILE’s What Should Not Be Unearthed – August 28th, 2015
PENTAGRAM’s Curious Volume – August 28th, 2015
AHAB’s The Boats Of The “Glen Carrig” – August 28th, 2015
Happy 3rd
COLDRAIN’s The Side Effects - August 28th, 2019
Happy 2nd
DOKKEN’s The Lost Songs: 1978–1981 (compilation album) - August 28th, 2020
JOHN PETRUCCI’s Terminal Velocity - August 28th, 2020
METALLICA’s S&M2 (live album) - August 28th, 2020
PAIN OF SALVATION’s Panther - August 28th, 2020
PIG DESTOYER’s The Octagonal Stairway (EP) - August 28th, 2020
POWERMAN 5000’s The Noble Rot - August 28th, 2020
SEETHER’s Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum - August 28th, 2020
SHATTERED SUN’s Bled for You - August 28th, 2020
ULVER’s Flowers of Evil - August 28th, 2020
VENOM’s Sons of Satan (compilation album) - August 28th, 2020
VENOMOUS CONCEPT’s Politics Versus the Erection - August 28th, 2020