Today In Metal History 🤘 August 28th, 2023🤘 IRON MAIDEN, KIX, BROKEN HOPE, MORTIFICATION, MOTÖRHEAD, METALLICA
August 28, 2023, 36 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 67th
Steve Whiteman (KIX, FUNNY MONEY) - August 28th, 1956
Happy 72nd
David Lawrence Hlubek (MOLLY HATCHET) - August 28th, 1951
Happy 53rd
Jeremy Wagner (BROKEN HOPE) - August 28th, 1970
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 31st
MORTIFICATION’s Scrolls Of The Megilloth - August 28th, 1992
Happy 27th
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Written In The Sand - August 28th, 1996
Happy 22nd
SLIPKNOT’s Iowa – August 28th, 2001
Happy 17th
IRON MAIDEN’s A Matter Of Life And Death - August 28th, 2006
Happy 16th
HEAVEN & HELL’s Live From Radio City Music Hall - August 28th, 2007
OBITUARY's Xecutioner's Return - August 28th, 2007
SCORPIONS' Humanity: Hour I - August 28th, 2007
THE KINGSLAYER SAGA’s The Cold Of Crimson Dragons – August 28th, 2007
THE BATTLE SAGA’s The Sword Of The Crimson Dawn – August 28th, 2007
Happy 14th
ILLDISPOSED's To Those Who Walk Behind Us - August 28th, 2009
JORN's The Dukebox - August 28th, 2009
THE 69 EYES' Back In Blood - August 28th, 2009
AXXIS’ Utopia – August 28th, 2009
GUILT MACHINE’s On This Perfect Day – August 28th, 2009
KRYPTERIA’s My Fatal Kiss – August 28th, 2009
SALTATION MORTIS’ We Wind Sat – August 28th, 2009
Happy 12th
BLOOD RED THRONE's Brutalitarian Regime - August 28th, 2011
Happy 11th
TRIUMPH’s Live At Sweden Rock Festival – August 28th, 2012
DYSRHYTHMIA’s Test Of Submission – August 28th, 2012
MURDER CONSTRUCT’s Results – August 28th, 2012
EAGLE TWIN’s The Feather Tipped The Serpent’s Scale – August 28th, 2012
Happy 8th
MOTÖRHEAD’s Bad Magic – August 28th, 2015
SOILWORK’s The Ride Majestic – August 28th, 2015
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Words Of The Prophets – August 28th, 2015
NILE’s What Should Not Be Unearthed – August 28th, 2015
PENTAGRAM’s Curious Volume – August 28th, 2015
AHAB’s The Boats Of The “Glen Carrig” – August 28th, 2015
Happy 4th
COLDRAIN’s The Side Effects - August 28th, 2019
Happy 3rd
DOKKEN’s The Lost Songs: 1978–1981 - August 28th, 2020
JOHN PETRUCCI’s Terminal Velocity - August 28th, 2020
METALLICA’s S&M2 - August 28th, 2020
PAIN OF SALVATION’s Panther - August 28th, 2020
PIG DESTOYER’s The Octagonal Stairway (EP) - August 28th, 2020
POWERMAN 5000’s The Noble Rot - August 28th, 2020
SEETHER’s Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum - August 28th, 2020
SHATTERED SUN’s Bled for You - August 28th, 2020
ULVER’s Flowers of Evil - August 28th, 2020
VENOM’s Sons of Satan - August 28th, 2020
VENOMOUS CONCEPT’s Politics Versus the Erection - August 28th, 2020