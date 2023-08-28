Today In Metal History 🤘 August 28th, 2023🤘 IRON MAIDEN, KIX, BROKEN HOPE, MORTIFICATION, MOTÖRHEAD, METALLICA

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th

Steve Whiteman (KIX, FUNNY MONEY) - August 28th, 1956





Happy 72nd

David Lawrence Hlubek (MOLLY HATCHET) - August 28th, 1951



Happy 53rd

Jeremy Wagner (BROKEN HOPE) - August 28th, 1970





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 31st

MORTIFICATION’s Scrolls Of The Megilloth - August 28th, 1992



Happy 27th

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Written In The Sand - August 28th, 1996

Happy 22nd

SLIPKNOT’s Iowa – August 28th, 2001



Happy 17th

IRON MAIDEN’s A Matter Of Life And Death - August 28th, 2006



Happy 16th

HEAVEN & HELL’s Live From Radio City Music Hall - August 28th, 2007

OBITUARY's Xecutioner's Return - August 28th, 2007

SCORPIONS' Humanity: Hour I - August 28th, 2007

THE KINGSLAYER SAGA’s The Cold Of Crimson Dragons – August 28th, 2007

THE BATTLE SAGA’s The Sword Of The Crimson Dawn – August 28th, 2007

Happy 14th

ILLDISPOSED's To Those Who Walk Behind Us - August 28th, 2009

JORN's The Dukebox - August 28th, 2009

THE 69 EYES' Back In Blood - August 28th, 2009

AXXIS’ Utopia – August 28th, 2009

GUILT MACHINE’s On This Perfect Day – August 28th, 2009

KRYPTERIA’s My Fatal Kiss – August 28th, 2009

SALTATION MORTIS’ We Wind Sat – August 28th, 2009

Happy 12th

BLOOD RED THRONE's Brutalitarian Regime - August 28th, 2011

Happy 11th

TRIUMPH’s Live At Sweden Rock Festival – August 28th, 2012

DYSRHYTHMIA’s Test Of Submission – August 28th, 2012

MURDER CONSTRUCT’s Results – August 28th, 2012

EAGLE TWIN’s The Feather Tipped The Serpent’s Scale – August 28th, 2012

Happy 8th

MOTÖRHEAD’s Bad Magic – August 28th, 2015



SOILWORK’s The Ride Majestic – August 28th, 2015

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Words Of The Prophets – August 28th, 2015

NILE’s What Should Not Be Unearthed – August 28th, 2015

PENTAGRAM’s Curious Volume – August 28th, 2015

AHAB’s The Boats Of The “Glen Carrig” – August 28th, 2015

Happy 4th

COLDRAIN’s The Side Effects - August 28th, 2019

Happy 3rd

DOKKEN’s The Lost Songs: 1978–1981 - August 28th, 2020

JOHN PETRUCCI’s Terminal Velocity - August 28th, 2020

METALLICA’s S&M2 - August 28th, 2020



PAIN OF SALVATION’s Panther - August 28th, 2020

PIG DESTOYER’s The Octagonal Stairway (EP) - August 28th, 2020

POWERMAN 5000’s The Noble Rot - August 28th, 2020

SEETHER’s Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum - August 28th, 2020

SHATTERED SUN’s Bled for You - August 28th, 2020

ULVER’s Flowers of Evil - August 28th, 2020

VENOM’s Sons of Satan - August 28th, 2020

VENOMOUS CONCEPT’s Politics Versus the Erection - August 28th, 2020



