Today In Metal History 🤘 August 28th, 2024🤘 IRON MAIDEN, KIX, BROKEN HOPE, MORTIFICATION, MOTÖRHEAD, METALLICA

August 28, 2024, an hour ago

HEAVY HISTORY

August 28th, 1983, IRON MAIDEN announce the departure of singer Bruce Dickinson.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th
Steve Whiteman (KIX, FUNNY MONEY) - August 28th, 1956

Happy 73rd
David Lawrence Hlubek (MOLLY HATCHET) - August 28th, 1951

Happy 54th
Jeremy Wagner (BROKEN HOPE) - August 28th, 1970



Happy 47th
Ice Dale (real name Arve Isdal; ENSLAVED) - August 28th, 1977

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 32nd
MORTIFICATION’s Scrolls Of The Megilloth - August 28th, 1992

Happy 28th
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Written In The Sand - August 28th, 1996

Happy 23rd
SLIPKNOT’s Iowa – August 28th, 2001

Happy 18th
IRON MAIDEN’s A Matter Of Life And Death - August 28th, 2006

Happy 17th
HEAVEN & HELL’s Live From Radio City Music Hall - August 28th, 2007


OBITUARY's Xecutioner's Return - August 28th, 2007



SCORPIONS' Humanity: Hour I - August 28th, 2007
THE KINGSLAYER SAGA’s The Cold Of Crimson Dragons – August 28th, 2007
THE BATTLE SAGA’s The Sword Of The Crimson Dawn – August 28th, 2007
 

Happy 15th
ILLDISPOSED's To Those Who Walk Behind Us - August 28th, 2009
JORN's The Dukebox - August 28th, 2009
THE 69 EYES' Back In Blood - August 28th, 2009
AXXIS’ Utopia – August 28th, 2009
GUILT MACHINE’s On This Perfect Day – August 28th, 2009
KRYPTERIA’s My Fatal Kiss – August 28th, 2009
SALTATION MORTIS’ We Wind Sat – August 28th, 2009

Happy 13th
BLOOD RED THRONE's Brutalitarian Regime - August 28th, 2011

Happy 12th
TRIUMPH’s Live At Sweden Rock Festival – August 28th, 2012
DYSRHYTHMIA’s Test Of Submission – August 28th, 2012
MURDER CONSTRUCT’s Results – August 28th, 2012
EAGLE TWIN’s The Feather Tipped The Serpent’s Scale – August 28th, 2012

Happy 9th
MOTÖRHEAD’s Bad Magic – August 28th, 2015

SOILWORK’s The Ride Majestic – August 28th, 2015
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Words Of The Prophets – August 28th, 2015
NILE’s What Should Not Be Unearthed – August 28th, 2015
PENTAGRAM’s Curious Volume – August 28th, 2015
AHAB’s The Boats Of The “Glen Carrig” – August 28th, 2015

Happy 5th
COLDRAIN’s The Side Effects - August 28th, 2019

Happy 4th
DOKKEN’s The Lost Songs: 1978–1981 - August 28th, 2020
JOHN PETRUCCI’s Terminal Velocity - August 28th, 2020
METALLICA’s S&M2 - August 28th, 2020

PAIN OF SALVATION’s Panther - August 28th, 2020
PIG DESTOYER’s The Octagonal Stairway (EP) - August 28th, 2020
POWERMAN 5000’s The Noble Rot - August 28th, 2020
SEETHER’s Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum - August 28th, 2020
SHATTERED SUN’s Bled for You - August 28th, 2020
ULVER’s Flowers of Evil - August 28th, 2020
VENOM’s Sons of Satan - August 28th, 2020
VENOMOUS CONCEPT’s Politics Versus the Erection - August 28th, 2020


