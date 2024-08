Today In Metal History 🤘 August 28th, 2024🤘 IRON MAIDEN, KIX, BROKEN HOPE, MORTIFICATION, MOTÖRHEAD, METALLICA

HEAVY HISTORY



August 28th, 1983, IRON MAIDEN announce the departure of singer Bruce Dickinson.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

Steve Whiteman (KIX, FUNNY MONEY) - August 28th, 1956





Happy 73rd

David Lawrence Hlubek (MOLLY HATCHET) - August 28th, 1951



Happy 54th

Jeremy Wagner (BROKEN HOPE) - August 28th, 1970







Happy 47th

Ice Dale (real name Arve Isdal; ENSLAVED) - August 28th, 1977

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 32nd

MORTIFICATIONs Scrolls Of The Megilloth - August 28th, 1992

Happy 28th

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUPs Written In The Sand - August 28th, 1996

Happy 23rd

SLIPKNOTs Iowa August 28th, 2001



Happy 18th

IRON MAIDENs A Matter Of Life And Death - August 28th, 2006

Happy 17th

HEAVEN & HELLs Live From Radio City Music Hall - August 28th, 2007





OBITUARY's Xecutioner's Return - August 28th, 2007







SCORPIONS' Humanity: Hour I - August 28th, 2007

THE KINGSLAYER SAGAs The Cold Of Crimson Dragons August 28th, 2007

THE BATTLE SAGAs The Sword Of The Crimson Dawn August 28th, 2007



Happy 15th

ILLDISPOSED's To Those Who Walk Behind Us - August 28th, 2009

JORN's The Dukebox - August 28th, 2009

THE 69 EYES' Back In Blood - August 28th, 2009

AXXIS Utopia August 28th, 2009

GUILT MACHINEs On This Perfect Day August 28th, 2009

KRYPTERIAs My Fatal Kiss August 28th, 2009

SALTATION MORTIS We Wind Sat August 28th, 2009

Happy 13th

BLOOD RED THRONE's Brutalitarian Regime - August 28th, 2011

Happy 12th

TRIUMPHs Live At Sweden Rock Festival August 28th, 2012

DYSRHYTHMIAs Test Of Submission August 28th, 2012

MURDER CONSTRUCTs Results August 28th, 2012

EAGLE TWINs The Feather Tipped The Serpents Scale August 28th, 2012

Happy 9th

MOTRHEADs Bad Magic August 28th, 2015



SOILWORKs The Ride Majestic August 28th, 2015

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Words Of The Prophets August 28th, 2015

NILEs What Should Not Be Unearthed August 28th, 2015

PENTAGRAMs Curious Volume August 28th, 2015

AHABs The Boats Of The Glen Carrig August 28th, 2015

Happy 5th

COLDRAINs The Side Effects - August 28th, 2019

Happy 4th

DOKKENs The Lost Songs: 19781981 - August 28th, 2020

JOHN PETRUCCIs Terminal Velocity - August 28th, 2020

METALLICAs S&M2 - August 28th, 2020



PAIN OF SALVATIONs Panther - August 28th, 2020

PIG DESTOYERs The Octagonal Stairway (EP) - August 28th, 2020

POWERMAN 5000s The Noble Rot - August 28th, 2020

SEETHERs Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum - August 28th, 2020

SHATTERED SUNs Bled for You - August 28th, 2020

ULVERs Flowers of Evil - August 28th, 2020

VENOMs Sons of Satan - August 28th, 2020

VENOMOUS CONCEPTs Politics Versus the Erection - August 28th, 2020