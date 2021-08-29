Today In Metal History 🤘 August 29th, 2021🤘TONY MACALPINE, HELLOWEEN, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, MOTÖRHEAD

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st 
TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960 (Photo above by Alex Solca)



Happy 63rd
Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958

Happy 61st 
Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960
Happy 52nd 
Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 33rd 
HELLOWEEN’s Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt. II – August 29th, 1988

Happy 26th 
EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995

Happy 16th 
IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005
OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 29th, 2005

Happy 15th 
MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006
DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006
HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006

Happy 14th 
AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007

Happy 13th 
DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008
ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana - August 29th, 2008 
HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria - August 29th, 2008 

Happy 10th 
EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011
ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011

Happy 7th 
ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows - August 29th, 2014
SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta - August 29th, 2014 




