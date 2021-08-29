Today In Metal History 🤘 August 29th, 2021🤘TONY MACALPINE, HELLOWEEN, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, MOTÖRHEAD

August 29, 2021, an hour ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 61st

TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960 (Photo above by Alex Solca)







Happy 63rd

Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958

Happy 61st

Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960

Happy 52nd

Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 33rd

HELLOWEEN’s Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt. II – August 29th, 1988





Happy 26th

EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995

Happy 16th

IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005

OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 29th, 2005





Happy 15th

MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006

DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006

HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006





Happy 14th

AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007





Happy 13th

DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008

ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana - August 29th, 2008

HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria - August 29th, 2008

Happy 10th

EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011

ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011

Happy 7th

ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows - August 29th, 2014

SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta - August 29th, 2014