Today In Metal History 🤘 August 29th, 2022🤘TONY MACALPINE, HELLOWEEN, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, MOTÖRHEAD

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd
TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960
Happy 64th
Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958

Happy 62nd 
Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960
Happy 53rd 
Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969
Happy 53rd
Joe Cangelosi (CARNIVORE A.D., WHIPLASH, KREATOR) - August 29th, 1969 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th 
HELLOWEEN’s Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt. II – August 29th, 1988

Happy 27th 
EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995

Happy 17th 
IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005
OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 29th, 2005

Happy 16th 
MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006
DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006
HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006

Happy 15th 
AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007

Happy 14th 
DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008
ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana - August 29th, 2008 
HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria - August 29th, 2008 

Happy 11th 
EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011
ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011

Happy 8th 
ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows - August 29th, 2014
SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta - August 29th, 2014 



Featured Audio

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

