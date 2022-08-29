Today In Metal History 🤘 August 29th, 2022🤘TONY MACALPINE, HELLOWEEN, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, MOTÖRHEAD
August 29, 2022, 54 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 62nd
TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960
(Photo above by Alex Solca)
Happy 64th
Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958
Happy 62nd
Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960
Happy 53rd
Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969
Happy 53rd
Joe Cangelosi (CARNIVORE A.D., WHIPLASH, KREATOR) - August 29th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 34th
HELLOWEEN’s Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt. II – August 29th, 1988
Happy 27th
EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995
Happy 17th
IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005
OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 29th, 2005
Happy 16th
MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006
DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006
HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006
Happy 15th
AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007
Happy 14th
DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008
ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana - August 29th, 2008
HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria - August 29th, 2008
Happy 11th
EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011
ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011
Happy 8th
ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows - August 29th, 2014
SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta - August 29th, 2014