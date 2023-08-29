Today In Metal History 🤘 August 29th, 2023🤘FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, TONY MACALPINE, HELLOWEEN, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, MOTÖRHEAD

August 29, 2023, an hour ago

news rarities tony macalpine helloween iron maiden opeth motorhead

Today In Metal History 🤘 August 29th, 2023🤘FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, TONY MACALPINE, HELLOWEEN, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, MOTÖRHEAD

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd
TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960 (Photo by Alex Solca)



Happy 65th
Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958

Happy 63rd 
Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960




Happy 55th
Michael Gilbert (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - August 29th, 1968 

Happy 54th 
Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969
SYMPHONY X keyboardist Michael Pinnella is 52 today (August 29th, 1969). 🎂🎹🤘

Happy 54th
Joe Cangelosi (CARNIVORE A.D., WHIPLASH, KREATOR) - August 29th, 1969 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 35th 
HELLOWEEN’s Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt. II – August 29th, 1988

Happy 28th 
EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995

Happy 18th 
IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005
OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 29th, 2005

Happy 17th 
MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006
DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006
HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006

Happy 16th 
AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007

Happy 15th 
DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008
ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana - August 29th, 2008 
HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria - August 29th, 2008 

Happy 12th 
EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011
ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011

Happy 9th 
ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows - August 29th, 2014
SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta - August 29th, 2014 



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

Latest Reviews