Today In Metal History 🤘 August 30th, 2024🤘DANZIG, ENTOMBED A.D., ATHEIST, TESLA, DIO

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Michael Joseph "Micky" Moody (WHITESNAKE, JUICY LUCY, SNAFU) - August 30th, 1950



Happy 65th

Roland Grapow (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) - August 30th, 1959

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th

DANZIG’s Danzig - August 30th, 1988

The first album released under Rick Rubin’s new Def American label.





Happy 33rd

ATHEIST’s Unquestionable Presence - August 30th, 1991





Happy 33rd

TESLA’s Psychotic Supper - August 30th, 1991



Happy 31st

DARK TRANQUILLITY’S Skydancer - August 30th, 1993

Featuring now IN FLAMES singer Anders Fridén on vocals.

Happy 26th

AYREON’s Into The Electric Castle - August 30th, 1998





Happy 20th Birthday

DIO’s Master Of The Moon - August 30th, 2004





Happy 14th

DAGOBA's Poseidon - August 30th, 2010

SAHG's Sahg III - August 30th, 2010

SPIRITUAL BEGGARS' Return To Zero - August 30th, 2010

MAR DE GRISES’ Streams Inwards

NIGHTFALL’s Astron Black And The Thirty Tyrants

Happy 13th

KITTIE's I've Failed You - August 30th, 2011

PENTAGRAM’s When The Screams Come – August 30th, 2011

SHADOWSIDE’s Inner Monster Out – August 30th, 2011

Happy 11th

GORGUTS’ Colored Sands - August 30th, 2013



KREATOR’s Dying Alive - August 30th, 2013

Happy 5th

ELVENKING’s Reader Of The Runes – Divination – August 30th, 2019



ENTOMED A.D.’s Bowels Of Earth – August 30th, 2019

Legendary ENTOMBED singer Lars-Göran Petrov's final album. We lost him at 49 this past March 7th.









TARJA’s In The Raw – August 30th, 2019

TOOL’s Fear Inoculum – August 30th, 2019

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Wanderers – August 30th, 2019

NECRONAUTICAL’s Apotheosis – August 30th, 2019

SONS OF APOLLO’s Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony – August 30th, 2019

WAGE WAR’s Pressure – August 30th, 2019