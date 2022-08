Today In Metal History 🤘 August 31st, 2022🤘 SCORPIONS, GENE HOGLAN, DEATH, MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Rudolf Schenker (SCORPIONS) - August 31st, 1948 (photo credit: Thomas Mazerolles)





Happy 78th

Roger Dean (YES, URIAH HEEP, ASIA, ATOMIC ROOSTER album artist/painter) - August 31st, 1944





Happy 59th

David T. Chastain (CHASTAIN, SOUTHERN GENTLEMEN) - August 31st, 1963

Richard Earl "Reb" Beach, Jr. (WINGER, WHITESNAKE, DOKKEN) - August 31st, 1963

Happy 55th

Gene Hoglan (TESTAMENT, FEAR FACTORY, DETHKLOCK, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, DARK ANGEL) - August 31st, 1967



Happy 44th

Kris Norris (SCAR THE MARTYR, THREAT SIGNAL, DARKEST HOUR) - August 31st, 1978

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 24th

DEATHs The Sound Of Perseverance - August 31st, 1998



Happy 23rd

KATATONIAs Tonight's Decision - August 31st, 1999

MEGADETHs Risk - August 31st, 1999



Happy 18th

LAMB OF GODs Ashes Of The Wake - August 31st, 2004



Happy 15th

AGENT STEEL's Alienigma - August 31st, 2007



DRUDKHs Estrangement August 31st, 2007

Happy 12th

RUSHs Icon - August 31, 2010

CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Misled By Certainty - August 31st, 2010

MURDERDOLLS' Women And Children Last - August 31st, 2010

10 YEARS Feeding The Wolves - August 31st, 2010

THE AUTUMN OFFERINGs The Autumn Offering - August 31st, 2010

FOR TODAYs Breaker - August 31st, 2010

THE WORD ALIVEs Deceiver - August 31st, 2010

Happy 10th

EX DEOs Caligvla - August 31st, 2012



AVULSEDs Ritual Zombi August 31st, 2012

EKTOMORFs Black Flag - August 31st, 2012

THRESHOLDs March of Progress - August 31st, 2012

PHATOM-Xs The Opera Of The Phantom August 31st, 2012

Happy 6th

DISTURBEDs Asylum August 31st, 2016



Happy 4th

BEYOND THE BLACK - Heart of the Hurricane - August 31st, 2018

CONAN - Existential Void - August 31st, 2018

KEN MODE - Loved - August 31st, 2018

MONTE PITTMAN - Better or Worse - August 31st, 2018

MONTE PITTMAN - Between the Space - August 31st, 2018

OMNIUM GATHERUM - The Burning Cold - August 31st, 2018

SEAR BLISS - Letters from the Edge - August 31st, 2018

THOU - Magus - August 31st, 2018

U.D.O. - Steelfactory - August 31st, 2018