Today In Metal History 🤘 August 5th, 2021🤘TWISTED SISTER, GOTTHARD, METAL CHURCH, THE BEATLES, PINK FLOYD

August 5, 2021, an hour ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Steve Lee (born Stefan Alois; GOTTHARD) - August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010

On October 5, 2010, from one second to the next, history turned upside down when singer Steve Lee died in a motorcycle accident, leaving the rock world gasping for breath, far beyond Switzerland’s borders. 

Heavy Birthdays 

Happy 66th 
Eddie "Fingers" Ojeda (TWISTED SISTER) - August 5th, 1955

Happy 74th
RICK DERRINGER (born Ricky Dean Zehringer) - August 5th, 1947

Happy 58th
Craig Wells (METAL CHURCH) - August 5th, 1963

Happy 49th 
Christian Olde Wolbers (FEAR FACTORY) - August 5th, 1972


Heavy Releases

Happy 55th
THE BEATLES' Revolver - August 5th, 1966

Happy 54th
PINK FLOYD’s The Piper at the Gates of Dawn - August 5th, 1967

Happy 52nd
THE STOOGES’ The Stooges - August 5th, 1969

Happy 41st
PAT BENATAR’s Crimes Of Passion - August 5, 1980

Happy 13th 
NORMA JEAN’s The Anti Mother – August 5th, 2008

Happy 10th 
SABATON's World War Live: Battle Of The Baltic Sea (live) - August 5th, 2011

Happy 7th 
KIX’ Rock Your Face Off - August 5th, 2014
DARKEST HOUR’s Darkest Hour - August 5th, 2014
GODSMACK’s 1000hp – August 5th, 2014
PATHOLOGY’s Throne of Reign - August 5th, 2014

Happy 5th
BLOODY HAMMERS - Lovely Sort of Death - August 5th, 2016
CARNIFEX - Slow Death - August 5th, 2016
ISLANDER - Power Under Control - August 5th, 2016
JACKYL - Rowyco - August 5th, 2016
SKILLET - Unleashed - August 5th, 2016
TARJA - The Shadow Self - August 5th, 2016

Happy 1st
CRYSTAL LAKE - The Voyages - August 5th, 2020




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

