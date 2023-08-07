Today In Metal History 🤘 August 7th, 2023🤘BRUCE DICKINSON, PETE WAY, BLACK SABBATH, EXTREME, BEHEMOTH
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Pete Way (UFO, WAYSTED) - August 7th, 1951 - August 14th, 2020 (aged 69; photo credit Joe Kleon)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 65th
Paul Bruce Dickinson (IRON MAIDEN, SAMSON) - August 7th, 1958
Happy 61st
Michael Ingo Joachim "Weiki" Weikath (HELLOWEEN) - August 7th, 1962
Heavy Releases
Happy 40th
BLACK SABBATH's Born Again - August 7th, 1983
Happy 33rd
EXTREME's Extreme II. Pornograffitti (A Funked Up Fairy Tale) - August 7th, 1990
Happy 22nd
TONY MACALPINE's Chromaticity - August 7th, 2001
Happy 17th
ANTAGONIST A.D.’s These Cities, Our Graves – August 7th, 2006
Happy 16th
REVEREND BIZARRE’s III: So Long Suckers – August 7th, 2007
THE ABSENCE’s Riders Of The Plague – August 7th, 2007
DROWNING POOL’s Full Circle – August 7th, 2007
STILL REMAINS’ The Serpent - August 7th, 2007
THROWDOWN’s Venom & Tears - August 7th, 2007
Happy 14th
BEHEMOTH’s Evangelion – August 7th, 2009
Happy 11th
MEMORAIN’s Evolution – August 7th, 2012
Happy 8th
CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Anthropocene Extinction – August 7th, 2015
FEAR FACTORY’s Genexus – August 7th, 2015
KRISIUN’s Forged In Fury – August 7th, 2015
MISS MAY I’s Deathless – August 7th, 2015
Happy 3rd
AVATAR - Hunter Gatherer - August 7th, 2020
BATUSHKA - Раскол/Raskol (EP) - August 7th, 2020
BLACK CROWN INITIATE - Violent Portraits of Doomed Escape - August 7th, 2020
BLUE OYSTER CULT - 45th Anniversary – Live in London - August 7th, 2020
DEEP PURPLE - Whoosh! - August 7th, 2020
IN HEARTS WAKE - Kaliyuga - August 7th, 2020
KRALLICE - Mass Cathexis - August 7th, 2020
LORD OF THE LOST - Swan Songs III - August 7th, 2020
MESSIAH - Fatal Grotesque Symbols – Darken Universe (EP) - August 7th, 2020
MISERY SIGNALS - Ultraviolet - August 7th, 2020
ONSLAUGHT - Generation Antichrist - August 7th, 2020
STEVE VON TILL - No Wilderness Deep Enough - August 7th, 2020