August 7, 2023, an hour ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 August 7th, 2023🤘BRUCE DICKINSON, PETE WAY, BLACK SABBATH, EXTREME, BEHEMOTH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Pete Way (UFO, WAYSTED) - August 7th, 1951 - August 14th, 2020 (aged 69; photo credit Joe Kleon)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 65th
Paul Bruce Dickinson (IRON MAIDEN, SAMSON) - August 7th, 1958

Happy 61st 
Michael Ingo Joachim "Weiki" Weikath (HELLOWEEN) - August 7th, 1962

Heavy Releases

Happy 40th 
BLACK SABBATH's Born Again - August 7th, 1983

Happy 33rd
EXTREME's Extreme II. Pornograffitti (A Funked Up Fairy Tale) - August 7th, 1990

Happy 22nd 
TONY MACALPINE's Chromaticity - August 7th, 2001

Happy 17th 
ANTAGONIST A.D.’s These Cities, Our Graves – August 7th, 2006

Happy 16th 
REVEREND BIZARRE’s III: So Long Suckers – August 7th, 2007
THE ABSENCE’s Riders Of The Plague – August 7th, 2007
DROWNING POOL’s Full Circle – August 7th, 2007
STILL REMAINS’ The Serpent - August 7th, 2007
THROWDOWN’s Venom & Tears - August 7th, 2007 

Happy 14th 
BEHEMOTH’s Evangelion – August 7th, 2009

Happy 11th 
MEMORAIN’s Evolution – August 7th, 2012

Happy 8th 
CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Anthropocene Extinction – August 7th, 2015
FEAR FACTORY’s Genexus – August 7th, 2015
KRISIUN’s Forged In Fury – August 7th, 2015
MISS MAY I’s Deathless – August 7th, 2015

Happy 3rd
AVATAR - Hunter Gatherer - August 7th, 2020
BATUSHKA - Раскол/Raskol (EP) - August 7th, 2020
BLACK CROWN INITIATE - Violent Portraits of Doomed Escape - August 7th, 2020
BLUE OYSTER CULT - 45th Anniversary – Live in London - August 7th, 2020
DEEP PURPLE - Whoosh! - August 7th, 2020
IN HEARTS WAKE - Kaliyuga - August 7th, 2020
KRALLICE - Mass Cathexis - August 7th, 2020
LORD OF THE LOST - Swan Songs III - August 7th, 2020
MESSIAH - Fatal Grotesque Symbols – Darken Universe (EP) - August 7th, 2020
MISERY SIGNALS - Ultraviolet - August 7th, 2020
ONSLAUGHT - Generation Antichrist - August 7th, 2020
STEVE VON TILL - No Wilderness Deep Enough - August 7th, 2020



KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

