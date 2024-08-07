Today In Metal History 🤘 August 7th, 2024🤘BRUCE DICKINSON, PETE WAY, BLACK SABBATH, EXTREME, BEHEMOTH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Pete Way (UFO, WAYSTED) - August 7th, 1951 - August 14th, 2020 (aged 69; photo credit Joe Kleon)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th
Paul "Bruce" Dickinson (IRON MAIDEN, SAMSON) - August 7th, 1958

Happy 62nd 
Michael Ingo Joachim "Weiki" Weikath (HELLOWEEN) - August 7th, 1962

Heavy Releases

Happy 41st 
BLACK SABBATH's Born Again - August 7th, 1983



Geezer told BraveWords in 2021: “We all went to a pub in Oxford and got smashed out of our heads! I suppose sometime during the night, we talked about working together and the next day we had found out that Ian Gillan had joined Sabbath. It was until we went on tour. I didn’t think it worked live. I thought the album was good, but somehow the mix was badly done. I thought the songs were good, but the mix wasn’t very good on the album. And on tour, I didn’t think Ian Gillan really fitted Sabbath.” 

Happy 34th
EXTREME's Extreme II. Pornograffitti (A Funked Up Fairy Tale) - August 7th, 1990

Happy 23rd 
TONY MACALPINE's Chromaticity - August 7th, 2001

Happy 18th 
ANTAGONIST A.D.’s These Cities, Our Graves – August 7th, 2006

Happy 17th 
REVEREND BIZARRE’s III: So Long Suckers – August 7th, 2007
THE ABSENCE’s Riders Of The Plague – August 7th, 2007
DROWNING POOL’s Full Circle – August 7th, 2007
STILL REMAINS’ The Serpent - August 7th, 2007
THROWDOWN’s Venom & Tears - August 7th, 2007 

Happy 15th 
BEHEMOTH’s Evangelion – August 7th, 2009

Happy 12th 
MEMORAIN’s Evolution – August 7th, 2012

Happy 9th 
CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Anthropocene Extinction – August 7th, 2015
FEAR FACTORY’s Genexus – August 7th, 2015
KRISIUN’s Forged In Fury – August 7th, 2015
MISS MAY I’s Deathless – August 7th, 2015

Happy 4th
AVATAR - Hunter Gatherer - August 7th, 2020
BATUSHKA - Раскол/Raskol - August 7th, 2020
BLACK CROWN INITIATE - Violent Portraits of Doomed Escape - August 7th, 2020
BLUE OYSTER CULT - 45th Anniversary – Live in London - August 7th, 2020
DEEP PURPLE - Whoosh! - August 7th, 2020
IN HEARTS WAKE - Kaliyuga - August 7th, 2020
KRALLICE - Mass Cathexis - August 7th, 2020
LORD OF THE LOST - Swan Songs III - August 7th, 2020
MESSIAH - Fatal Grotesque Symbols – Darken Universe - August 7th, 2020
MISERY SIGNALS - Ultraviolet - August 7th, 2020
ONSLAUGHT - Generation Antichrist - August 7th, 2020
STEVE VON TILL - No Wilderness Deep Enough - August 7th, 2020



