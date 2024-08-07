Today In Metal History 🤘 August 7th, 2024🤘BRUCE DICKINSON, PETE WAY, BLACK SABBATH, EXTREME, BEHEMOTH

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Pete Way (UFO, WAYSTED) - August 7th, 1951 - August 14th, 2020 (aged 69; photo credit Joe Kleon)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th

Paul "Bruce" Dickinson (IRON MAIDEN, SAMSON) - August 7th, 1958





Happy 62nd

Michael Ingo Joachim "Weiki" Weikath (HELLOWEEN) - August 7th, 1962





Heavy Releases

Happy 41st

BLACK SABBATH's Born Again - August 7th, 1983







Geezer told BraveWords in 2021: “We all went to a pub in Oxford and got smashed out of our heads! I suppose sometime during the night, we talked about working together and the next day we had found out that Ian Gillan had joined Sabbath. It was until we went on tour. I didn’t think it worked live. I thought the album was good, but somehow the mix was badly done. I thought the songs were good, but the mix wasn’t very good on the album. And on tour, I didn’t think Ian Gillan really fitted Sabbath.”

Happy 34th

EXTREME's Extreme II. Pornograffitti (A Funked Up Fairy Tale) - August 7th, 1990





Happy 23rd

TONY MACALPINE's Chromaticity - August 7th, 2001

Happy 18th

ANTAGONIST A.D.’s These Cities, Our Graves – August 7th, 2006

Happy 17th

REVEREND BIZARRE’s III: So Long Suckers – August 7th, 2007

THE ABSENCE’s Riders Of The Plague – August 7th, 2007

DROWNING POOL’s Full Circle – August 7th, 2007

STILL REMAINS’ The Serpent - August 7th, 2007

THROWDOWN’s Venom & Tears - August 7th, 2007

Happy 15th

BEHEMOTH’s Evangelion – August 7th, 2009





Happy 12th

MEMORAIN’s Evolution – August 7th, 2012

Happy 9th

CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Anthropocene Extinction – August 7th, 2015

FEAR FACTORY’s Genexus – August 7th, 2015

KRISIUN’s Forged In Fury – August 7th, 2015

MISS MAY I’s Deathless – August 7th, 2015





Happy 4th

AVATAR - Hunter Gatherer - August 7th, 2020

BATUSHKA - Раскол/Raskol - August 7th, 2020

BLACK CROWN INITIATE - Violent Portraits of Doomed Escape - August 7th, 2020

BLUE OYSTER CULT - 45th Anniversary – Live in London - August 7th, 2020

DEEP PURPLE - Whoosh! - August 7th, 2020

IN HEARTS WAKE - Kaliyuga - August 7th, 2020

KRALLICE - Mass Cathexis - August 7th, 2020

LORD OF THE LOST - Swan Songs III - August 7th, 2020

MESSIAH - Fatal Grotesque Symbols – Darken Universe - August 7th, 2020

MISERY SIGNALS - Ultraviolet - August 7th, 2020

ONSLAUGHT - Generation Antichrist - August 7th, 2020

STEVE VON TILL - No Wilderness Deep Enough - August 7th, 2020



