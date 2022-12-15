Today In Metal History 🤘 December 15th, 2022🤘CARMINE APPICE, STRYPER, THE WHO, SAVATAGE, AUTOPSY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owner of the dairy farm in Bethel, New York where the Woodstock Music And Art Fair was held between August 15th and August 18th, 1969): December 15th, 1919 - February 9th, 1973





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

Carmine Appice (KING KOBRA, BLUE MURDER, VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, OZZY OSBOURNE,) - December 15th, 1946





Happy 60th

Timothy "Tim" Gaines (STRYPER) - December 15th, 1962



Happy 52nd

Danny Lauzon (ENTROPY) - December 15th, 1970





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th

THE WHO’s Sell Out - December 15, 1967



Happy 49th

STATUS QUO’s Piledriver - December 15, 1972

Happy 27th

SAVATAGE’s Ghost In The Ruins - A Tribute To Criss Oliva - December 15, 1995



Happy 8th

ORCHID’s Through The Devil’s Doorway - December 15th, 2009

Happy 5th

ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Asking Alexandria - December 15th, 2017

AUTOPSY’s Puncturing The Grotesque (EP) - December 15th, 2017



FOR ALL ETERNITY’s The Will To Rebuild - December 15th, 2017