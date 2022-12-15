Today In Metal History 🤘 December 15th, 2022🤘CARMINE APPICE, STRYPER, THE WHO, SAVATAGE, AUTOPSY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owner of the dairy farm in Bethel, New York where the Woodstock Music And Art Fair was held between August 15th and August 18th, 1969): December 15th, 1919 - February 9th, 1973

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th
Carmine Appice (KING KOBRA, BLUE MURDER, VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, OZZY OSBOURNE,) - December 15th, 1946

Happy 60th
Timothy "Tim" Gaines (STRYPER) - December 15th, 1962

Happy 52nd 
Danny Lauzon (ENTROPY) - December 15th, 1970 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th
THE WHO’s Sell Out - December 15, 1967

Happy 49th
STATUS QUO’s Piledriver - December 15, 1972

Happy 27th
SAVATAGE’s Ghost In The Ruins - A Tribute To Criss Oliva - December 15, 1995

Happy 8th
ORCHID’s Through The Devil’s Doorway - December 15th, 2009

Happy 5th
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Asking Alexandria - December 15th, 2017
AUTOPSY’s Puncturing The Grotesque (EP) - December 15th, 2017

FOR ALL ETERNITY’s The Will To Rebuild - December 15th, 2017



