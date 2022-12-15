Today In Metal History 🤘 December 15th, 2022🤘CARMINE APPICE, STRYPER, THE WHO, SAVATAGE, AUTOPSY
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owner of the dairy farm in Bethel, New York where the Woodstock Music And Art Fair was held between August 15th and August 18th, 1969): December 15th, 1919 - February 9th, 1973
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
Carmine Appice (KING KOBRA, BLUE MURDER, VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, OZZY OSBOURNE,) - December 15th, 1946
Happy 60th
Timothy "Tim" Gaines (STRYPER) - December 15th, 1962
Happy 52nd
Danny Lauzon (ENTROPY) - December 15th, 1970
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 55th
THE WHO’s Sell Out - December 15, 1967
Happy 49th
STATUS QUO’s Piledriver - December 15, 1972
Happy 27th
SAVATAGE’s Ghost In The Ruins - A Tribute To Criss Oliva - December 15, 1995
Happy 8th
ORCHID’s Through The Devil’s Doorway - December 15th, 2009
Happy 5th
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Asking Alexandria - December 15th, 2017
AUTOPSY’s Puncturing The Grotesque (EP) - December 15th, 2017
FOR ALL ETERNITY’s The Will To Rebuild - December 15th, 2017