Today In Metal History 🤘 February 11th, 2023 🤘BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, MESHUGGAH, THE FIRM, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, RUSH

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 53rd

Fredrik Thordendal (MESHUGGAH; far right) - February 11th, 1970







Happy 74th

Charlie Hargrett (BLACKFOOT) - February 11th, 1949



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Tyranny And Mutation - February 11th, 1973

Happy 46th

JETHRO TULL’s Songs From The Wood February 11th, 1977



Happy 38th

THE FIRM’s The Firm - February 11th, 1985





Happy 20th

STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's Strapping Young Lad - February 11th, 2003



RUSH’s The Spirit Of Radio: Greatest Hits 1974-1987



"The Spirit Of Radio” - found on 1980’s Permanent Waves - was inspired by radio station CFNY-FM, which was one of the only Toronto stations playing the band at the time. So not to play favour, early vinyl copies of Permanent Waves had the station's “102.1” (the FM frequency) secretly etched in the wax beside the label.







Happy 1st

AMORPHIS - Halo

AUTHOR & PUNISHER - Krüller

CULT OF LUNA - The Long Road North

GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - Hail to the Heroes

NAPALM DEATH - Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw of Throes

ONCE HUMAN - Scar Weaver

THE SILENT WEDDING - Ego Path

SLASH FEAT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - 4

TERSIVEL - To the Orphic Void

VOIVOD - Synchro Anarchy

ZEAL & ARDOR - Zeal & Ardor