Today In Metal History 🤘 February 11th, 2023 🤘BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, MESHUGGAH, THE FIRM, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, RUSH

February 11, 2023, 48 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 53rd  
Fredrik Thordendal (MESHUGGAH; far right) - February 11th, 1970 


 
Happy 74th  
Charlie Hargrett (BLACKFOOT) - February 11th, 1949  
 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th  
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Tyranny And Mutation - February 11th, 1973  

Happy 46th
JETHRO TULL’s Songs From The Wood February 11th, 1977

Happy 38th
THE FIRM’s The Firm - February 11th, 1985

Happy 20th  
STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's Strapping Young Lad - February 11th, 2003 

RUSH’s The Spirit Of Radio: Greatest Hits 1974-1987

"The Spirit Of Radio” - found on 1980’s Permanent Waves - was inspired by radio station CFNY-FM, which was one of the only Toronto stations playing the band at the time. So not to play favour, early vinyl copies of Permanent Waves had the station's “102.1” (the FM frequency) secretly etched in the wax beside the label. 



Happy 1st
AMORPHIS - Halo
AUTHOR & PUNISHER - Krüller
CULT OF LUNA - The Long Road North
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - Hail to the Heroes
NAPALM DEATH - Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw of Throes 
ONCE HUMAN - Scar Weaver
THE SILENT WEDDING - Ego Path
SLASH FEAT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - 4
TERSIVEL - To the Orphic Void
VOIVOD - Synchro Anarchy
ZEAL & ARDOR - Zeal & Ardor



MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

