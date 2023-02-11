Today In Metal History 🤘 February 11th, 2023 🤘BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, MESHUGGAH, THE FIRM, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, RUSH
February 11, 2023, 48 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 53rd
Fredrik Thordendal (MESHUGGAH; far right) - February 11th, 1970
Happy 74th
Charlie Hargrett (BLACKFOOT) - February 11th, 1949
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Tyranny And Mutation - February 11th, 1973
Happy 46th
JETHRO TULL’s Songs From The Wood February 11th, 1977
Happy 38th
THE FIRM’s The Firm - February 11th, 1985
Happy 20th
STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's Strapping Young Lad - February 11th, 2003
RUSH’s The Spirit Of Radio: Greatest Hits 1974-1987
"The Spirit Of Radio” - found on 1980’s Permanent Waves - was inspired by radio station CFNY-FM, which was one of the only Toronto stations playing the band at the time. So not to play favour, early vinyl copies of Permanent Waves had the station's “102.1” (the FM frequency) secretly etched in the wax beside the label.
Happy 1st
AMORPHIS - Halo
AUTHOR & PUNISHER - Krüller
CULT OF LUNA - The Long Road North
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - Hail to the Heroes
NAPALM DEATH - Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw of Throes
ONCE HUMAN - Scar Weaver
THE SILENT WEDDING - Ego Path
SLASH FEAT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - 4
TERSIVEL - To the Orphic Void
VOIVOD - Synchro Anarchy
ZEAL & ARDOR - Zeal & Ardor