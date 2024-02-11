Today In Metal History 🤘 February 11th, 2024 🤘BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, MESHUGGAH, THE FIRM, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, RUSH

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 54th

Fredrik Thordendal (MESHUGGAH; far right) - February 11th, 1970







Happy 75th

Charlie Hargrett (BLACKFOOT) - February 11th, 1949



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Tyranny And Mutation - February 11th, 1973

Happy 47th

JETHRO TULL’s Songs From The Wood February 11th, 1977



Happy 39th

THE FIRM’s The Firm - February 11th, 1985





Happy 21st

STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's Strapping Young Lad - February 11th, 2003



RUSH’s The Spirit Of Radio: Greatest Hits 1974-1987



"The Spirit Of Radio” - found on 1980’s Permanent Waves - was inspired by radio station CFNY-FM, which was one of the only Toronto stations playing the band at the time. So not to play favour, early vinyl copies of Permanent Waves had the station's “102.1” (the FM frequency) secretly etched in the wax beside the label.







Happy 2nd

AMORPHIS - Halo - February 11th, 2022

AUTHOR & PUNISHER - Krüller - February 11th, 2022

CULT OF LUNA - The Long Road North - February 11th, 2022

GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - Hail to the Heroes - February 11th, 2022

NAPALM DEATH - Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw of Throes - February 11th, 2022

ONCE HUMAN - Scar Weaver - February 11th, 2022

THE SILENT WEDDING - Ego Path - February 11th, 2022

SLASH FEAT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - 4 - February 11th, 2022

TERSIVEL - To the Orphic Void - February 11th, 2022

VOIVOD - Synchro Anarchy - February 11th, 2022

ZEAL & ARDOR - Zeal & Ardor - February 11th, 2022