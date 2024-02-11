Today In Metal History 🤘 February 11th, 2024 🤘BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, MESHUGGAH, THE FIRM, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, RUSH
February 11, 2024, 12 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 54th
Fredrik Thordendal (MESHUGGAH; far right) - February 11th, 1970
Happy 75th
Charlie Hargrett (BLACKFOOT) - February 11th, 1949
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 51st
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Tyranny And Mutation - February 11th, 1973
Happy 47th
JETHRO TULL’s Songs From The Wood February 11th, 1977
Happy 39th
THE FIRM’s The Firm - February 11th, 1985
Happy 21st
STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's Strapping Young Lad - February 11th, 2003
RUSH’s The Spirit Of Radio: Greatest Hits 1974-1987
"The Spirit Of Radio” - found on 1980’s Permanent Waves - was inspired by radio station CFNY-FM, which was one of the only Toronto stations playing the band at the time. So not to play favour, early vinyl copies of Permanent Waves had the station's “102.1” (the FM frequency) secretly etched in the wax beside the label.
Happy 2nd
AMORPHIS - Halo - February 11th, 2022
AUTHOR & PUNISHER - Krüller - February 11th, 2022
CULT OF LUNA - The Long Road North - February 11th, 2022
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - Hail to the Heroes - February 11th, 2022
NAPALM DEATH - Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw of Throes - February 11th, 2022
ONCE HUMAN - Scar Weaver - February 11th, 2022
THE SILENT WEDDING - Ego Path - February 11th, 2022
SLASH FEAT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - 4 - February 11th, 2022
TERSIVEL - To the Orphic Void - February 11th, 2022
VOIVOD - Synchro Anarchy - February 11th, 2022
ZEAL & ARDOR - Zeal & Ardor - February 11th, 2022