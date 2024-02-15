Today In Metal History 🤘 February 15th, 2024 🤘JAKE E. LEE, DEEP PURPLE, RUSH, JIMMY PAGE, ELUVEITIE, DEICIDE

February 15, 2024, an hour ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 80th  
Michael Charles "Mick" Avory (KINKS) - February 15th, 1944 
 
Happy 67th  
Jakey Lou Williams (Jake E. Lee) (RED DRAGON CARTEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BADLANDS) - February 15th, 1957 


 
Happy 59th  
Dirk Schlächter (GAMMA RAY) - February 15th, 1965
 
Happy 47th  
Brooks Wackerman (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BAD RELIGION, GLENN TIPTON, BAD4GOOD) - February 15th, 1977
 
Happy 34th  
Margarita Monet (EDGE OF PARADISE) - February 15th, 1990


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50h  
DEEP PURPLE's Burn - February 15th, 1974
SLADE’s Old New Borrowed and Blue - February 15th, 1974


 
Happy 49th  
RUSH's Fly By Night - February 15th, 1975 

Happy 42nd 
JIMMY PAGE’s Death Wish II  - February 15th, 1982

Happy 31st
DARKTHRONE’s Under A Funeral Moon - February 15th, 1993
ANATHEMA’s Serenades - February 15th, 1993
 
Happy 30th
VARGA’s Prototype: February 15th, 1994  

Happy 18th  
ENSIFERUM’s Dragonheads - February 15th, 2006

Happy 16th  
ELUVEITIE’s Slania - February 15th, 2008
 
Happy 13th  
DEICIDE’s To Hell With God - February 15th, 2011
DR. ACULA’s Slander - February 15th, 2011
EMMURE’s Speaker Of The Dead - February 15th, 2011
THE FAMINE’s The Architects Of Guilt - February 15th, 2011
IMPIETY’s Worshippers Of The Seventh Tyranny / Advent Of…  - February 15th, 2011
NEURAXIS’s Asylon - February 15th, 2011
ORCHID’s Capricorn - February 15th, 2011
RALF SCHEEPERS’ Scheepers - February 15th, 2011
SVARTSYN’s Wrath Upon The Earth - February 15th, 2011 

Happy 11th  
SUFFOCATION’s Pinnacle Of Bedlam - February 15th, 2013
MISERY INDEX's Live In Munich - February 15th, 2013

Happy 5th  
AVANTASIA’s Moonglow – February 15th, 2019
ROTTING CHRIST’s The Heretics – February 15th, 2019
BORN FROM PAIN’s True Love – February 15th, 2019



