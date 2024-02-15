Today In Metal History 🤘 February 15th, 2024 🤘JAKE E. LEE, DEEP PURPLE, RUSH, JIMMY PAGE, ELUVEITIE, DEICIDE
February 15, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 80th
Michael Charles "Mick" Avory (KINKS) - February 15th, 1944
Happy 67th
Jakey Lou Williams (Jake E. Lee) (RED DRAGON CARTEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BADLANDS) - February 15th, 1957
Happy 59th
Dirk Schlächter (GAMMA RAY) - February 15th, 1965
Happy 47th
Brooks Wackerman (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BAD RELIGION, GLENN TIPTON, BAD4GOOD) - February 15th, 1977
Happy 34th
Margarita Monet (EDGE OF PARADISE) - February 15th, 1990
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50h
DEEP PURPLE's Burn - February 15th, 1974
SLADE’s Old New Borrowed and Blue - February 15th, 1974
Happy 49th
RUSH's Fly By Night - February 15th, 1975
Happy 42nd
JIMMY PAGE’s Death Wish II - February 15th, 1982
Happy 31st
DARKTHRONE’s Under A Funeral Moon - February 15th, 1993
ANATHEMA’s Serenades - February 15th, 1993
Happy 30th
VARGA’s Prototype: February 15th, 1994
Happy 18th
ENSIFERUM’s Dragonheads - February 15th, 2006
Happy 16th
ELUVEITIE’s Slania - February 15th, 2008
Happy 13th
DEICIDE’s To Hell With God - February 15th, 2011
DR. ACULA’s Slander - February 15th, 2011
EMMURE’s Speaker Of The Dead - February 15th, 2011
THE FAMINE’s The Architects Of Guilt - February 15th, 2011
IMPIETY’s Worshippers Of The Seventh Tyranny / Advent Of… - February 15th, 2011
NEURAXIS’s Asylon - February 15th, 2011
ORCHID’s Capricorn - February 15th, 2011
RALF SCHEEPERS’ Scheepers - February 15th, 2011
SVARTSYN’s Wrath Upon The Earth - February 15th, 2011
Happy 11th
SUFFOCATION’s Pinnacle Of Bedlam - February 15th, 2013
MISERY INDEX's Live In Munich - February 15th, 2013
Happy 5th
AVANTASIA’s Moonglow – February 15th, 2019
ROTTING CHRIST’s The Heretics – February 15th, 2019
BORN FROM PAIN’s True Love – February 15th, 2019