Today In Metal History 🤘 February 15th, 2024 🤘JAKE E. LEE, DEEP PURPLE, RUSH, JIMMY PAGE, ELUVEITIE, DEICIDE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 80th

Michael Charles "Mick" Avory (KINKS) - February 15th, 1944



Happy 67th

Jakey Lou Williams (Jake E. Lee) (RED DRAGON CARTEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BADLANDS) - February 15th, 1957







Happy 59th

Dirk Schlächter (GAMMA RAY) - February 15th, 1965



Happy 47th

Brooks Wackerman (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BAD RELIGION, GLENN TIPTON, BAD4GOOD) - February 15th, 1977



Happy 34th

Margarita Monet (EDGE OF PARADISE) - February 15th, 1990







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50h

DEEP PURPLE's Burn - February 15th, 1974

SLADE’s Old New Borrowed and Blue - February 15th, 1974







Happy 49th

RUSH's Fly By Night - February 15th, 1975





Happy 42nd

JIMMY PAGE’s Death Wish II - February 15th, 1982



Happy 31st

DARKTHRONE’s Under A Funeral Moon - February 15th, 1993

ANATHEMA’s Serenades - February 15th, 1993



Happy 30th

VARGA’s Prototype: February 15th, 1994





Happy 18th

ENSIFERUM’s Dragonheads - February 15th, 2006



Happy 16th

ELUVEITIE’s Slania - February 15th, 2008



Happy 13th

DEICIDE’s To Hell With God - February 15th, 2011

DR. ACULA’s Slander - February 15th, 2011

EMMURE’s Speaker Of The Dead - February 15th, 2011

THE FAMINE’s The Architects Of Guilt - February 15th, 2011

IMPIETY’s Worshippers Of The Seventh Tyranny / Advent Of… - February 15th, 2011

NEURAXIS’s Asylon - February 15th, 2011

ORCHID’s Capricorn - February 15th, 2011

RALF SCHEEPERS’ Scheepers - February 15th, 2011

SVARTSYN’s Wrath Upon The Earth - February 15th, 2011

Happy 11th

SUFFOCATION’s Pinnacle Of Bedlam - February 15th, 2013

MISERY INDEX's Live In Munich - February 15th, 2013

Happy 5th

AVANTASIA’s Moonglow – February 15th, 2019

ROTTING CHRIST’s The Heretics – February 15th, 2019

BORN FROM PAIN’s True Love – February 15th, 2019



