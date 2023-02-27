Today In Metal History 🤘 February 27th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ​BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

February 27, 2023, an hour ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th  
Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN, BRUCE DICKINSON) - February 27th, 1957

Happy 69th  
Neal Schon (JOURNEY, SANTANA, HSAS) - February 27th, 1954

Happy 64th  
John Roy "Johnny" Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - February 27th, 1959

Happy 59th  
Jed Simon (SCAR THE MARTYR, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, ZIMMERS HOLE) - February 27th, 1964
 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th  
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S On Your Feet Or On Your Knees - February 27, 1975

Happy 28th  
BRUCE DICKINSON’S Alive In Studio A / Alive At The Marquee Club - February 27, 1995
UNLEASHED's Victory - February 27th, 1995

Happy 27th 
FU MANCHU's In Search Of... - February 27th, 1996

Happy 25th  
OOMPH!'s Unrein - February 27th, 1998

Happy 22nd  
RACER X' Superheroes - February 27th, 2001

Happy 17th  
CALIBAN’s The Undying Darkness - February 27th, 2006
DARKTHRONE’s The Cult Is Alive - February 27th, 2006
SADUS’ Out For Blood - February 27th, 2006
WITCHERY’s Don't Fear The Reaper - February 27th, 2006

Happy 14th 
ARCH ENEMY’s Manifesto Of Arch Enemy - February 27th, 2009
THE BURNING’s Reawakening – February 27th, 2009
ISOLE’s Silent Ruins – February 27th, 2009
LUNATICA’s New Shores – February 27th, 2009
MALEFICE’s Dawn Of Reprisal – February 27th, 2009
THE SORROW’s Origin Of The Storm – February 27th, 2009

Happy 11th 
ASPHYX’s Deathhammer – February 27th, 2012
NAPALM DEATH’s Utilitarian – February 27th, 2012

Happy 8th 
ENFORCER’s From Beyond – February 27th, 2015



Featured Audio

IN FLAMES – “Meet Your Maker” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews