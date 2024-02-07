Today In Metal History 🤘 February 7th, 2024 🤘VAN HALEN, BON JOVI, KISS, METAL CHURCH, EXTREME

February 7, 2024, 12 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities kiss dark angel status quo bon jovi foghat metal church van halen

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. David Jack Peverett (FOGHAT, SAVOY BROWN): April 16th, 1943 – February 7th, 2000 (aged 56)

R.I.P. 
Mark St. John (Mark Leslie Norton; KISS): February 7th, 1956 – April 5th, 2007 (aged 51)



R.I.P. Alan Charles Lancaster (STATUS QUO): February 7th, 1949 - September 26th, 2021 (aged 72)

R.I.P. Jim Durkin (DARK ANGEL, DREAMS OF DAMNATION) - February 7th, 1965 - March 8th, 2023 (age 58)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd  
David Bryan (BON JOVI) - February 7th, 1962 


 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 35th  
METAL CHURCH’s Blessing In Disguise - February 7th, 1989 


 
Happy 29th Birthday
EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - February 7th, 1995

Happy 19th  
PRIMORDIAL’s The Gathering Wilderness – February 7th, 2005 
SCAR SYMMETRY’s Symmetric In Design – February 7th, 2005 
 
Happy 18th  
WHITESNAKE’s The Definitive Collection – February 7th, 2006  
DECAPITATED’s Organic Hallucinosis – February 7th, 2006 
MASTODON’s Call Of The Mastodon – February 7th, 2006 
HIMSA’s Hail Horror – February 7th, 2006
 
Happy 17th  
SWALLOW THE SUN’s Hope – February 7th, 2007 
DIR EN GREY’s The Marrow Of A Bone – February 7th, 2007 
 
Happy 13th  
VREID’s V – February 7th, 2011 

Happy 12th  
VAN HALEN's A Different Kind Of Truth - February 7th, 2012 
PSYCROPTIC’s The Inherited Repression – February 7th, 2012 

Happy 10th  
VAN CANTO’s Dawn Of The Brave – February 7th, 2014 
STAM1NA’s SLK – February 7th, 2014
 
Happy 4th  
DELAIN’s Apocalypse & Chill – February 7th, 2020
SEPULTURA’s Quadra – February 7th, 2020
GOD DETHRONED’s Illuminati
LOATHE’s I Let It In And It Took Everything
NAPALM DEATH’s Logic Ravaged By Brute Force 
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS’ Perdida
SYLOSIS’ Cycle Of Suffering



Happy 3rd
LOATHE - The Things They Believe - February 7, 2021

 



