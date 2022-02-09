Today In Metal History 🤘 February 9th, 2022 🤘 RIOT, THE SWEET, DEATH ANGEL, RAVEN, SKID ROW

February 9, 2022, 46 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. BILL HALEY (William John Clifton Haley): July 6th, 1925 – February 9th, 1981 


 
R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (THE SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997 


 
R.I.P. James Owen Sullivan (AVENGED SEVENFOLD): February 9th, 1981 – December 28th, 2009 

 
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd  
Mark Gallagher (RAVEN) - February 9th, 1960 


 
Happy 56th  
Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW) - February 9th, 1966 

Happy 53rd  
Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL) – February 9th, 1969  


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th 
THE DOORS’ Morrison Hotel - February 9, 1970

Happy 45th
DAVID COVERDALE’s White Snake - February 9, 1977

Happy 41st  
RIOT's legendary Fire Down Under! February 9th, 1981 

Happy 28th  
STRATOVARIUS’ Dreamspace - February 9th, 1994

Happy 13th  
ADAGIO’s Archangels In Black - February 9th, 2009 

Happy 11th 
KYPCK’s Lower – February 9th, 2011 

Happy 7th  
ADRENALINE MOB’s Dearly Departed – February 9th, 2015 

Happy 4th  
THERION’s Beloved Antichrist – February 9th, 2018
THE ATLAS MOTH - Coma Noir - February 9th, 2018
CRESCENT - The Order of Amenti - February 9th, 2018
HARM'S WAY - Posthuman - February 9th, 2018
VOODOO CIRCLE - Raised on Rock - February 9th, 2018



