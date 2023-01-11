Today In Metal History 🤘 January 11th, 2023 🤘 PRONG, KITTIE, CHIMAIRA, SOILWORK
January 11, 2023, 21 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 52nd
Jason Bittner (PRONG, OVERKILL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, SHADOWS FALL) − January 11th, 1970
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 23rd
KITTIE’s Spit – January 11, 2000
CHIMAIRA’s This Present Darkness – January 11th, 2000
Happy 15th
KISS’ Gold - January 11th, 2008
BENEDICTUM’s Seasons Of Tragedy – January 11th, 2008
Happy 12th
ANAL C*NT’s Fuckin’ A - January 11th, 2011
KRYOBURN’s Three Years Eclipsed - January 11th, 2011
MEGASUS’ Menace Of The Universe - January 11th, 2011
Happy 11th
SKYLARK’s Twilights Of Sand - January 11th, 2012
Happy 5th
Y&T’s Acoustic Classix, Vol. 1 - January 11th, 2018
Happy 4th
BORN OF OSIRIS - The Simulation - January 11th, 2019
JINJER - Micro (EP) - January 11th, 2019
SOILWORK - Verkligheten - January 11th, 2019