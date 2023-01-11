Today In Metal History 🤘 January 11th, 2023 🤘 PRONG, KITTIE, CHIMAIRA, SOILWORK

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 52nd

Jason Bittner (PRONG, OVERKILL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, SHADOWS FALL) − January 11th, 1970



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 23rd

KITTIE’s Spit – January 11, 2000







CHIMAIRA’s This Present Darkness – January 11th, 2000





Happy 15th

KISS’ Gold - January 11th, 2008

BENEDICTUM’s Seasons Of Tragedy – January 11th, 2008

Happy 12th

ANAL C*NT’s Fuckin’ A - January 11th, 2011

KRYOBURN’s Three Years Eclipsed - January 11th, 2011

MEGASUS’ Menace Of The Universe - January 11th, 2011

Happy 11th

SKYLARK’s Twilights Of Sand - January 11th, 2012

Happy 5th

Y&T’s Acoustic Classix, Vol. 1 - January 11th, 2018

Happy 4th

BORN OF OSIRIS - The Simulation - January 11th, 2019

JINJER - Micro (EP) - January 11th, 2019

SOILWORK - Verkligheten - January 11th, 2019



