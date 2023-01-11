Today In Metal History 🤘 January 11th, 2023 🤘 PRONG, KITTIE, CHIMAIRA, SOILWORK

January 11, 2023, 21 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 52nd 
Jason Bittner (PRONG, OVERKILL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, SHADOWS FALL) − January 11th, 1970


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 23rd
KITTIE’s Spit – January 11, 2000



CHIMAIRA’s This Present Darkness – January 11th, 2000

Happy 15th
KISS’ Gold - January 11th, 2008
BENEDICTUM’s Seasons Of Tragedy – January 11th, 2008

Happy 12th
ANAL C*NT’s Fuckin’ A - January 11th, 2011
KRYOBURN’s Three Years Eclipsed - January 11th, 2011
MEGASUS’ Menace Of The Universe - January 11th, 2011

Happy 11th 
SKYLARK’s Twilights Of Sand - January 11th, 2012

Happy 5th 
Y&T’s Acoustic Classix, Vol. 1 - January 11th, 2018

Happy 4th
BORN OF OSIRIS - The Simulation - January 11th, 2019
JINJER - Micro (EP) - January 11th, 2019
SOILWORK - Verkligheten - January 11th, 2019



