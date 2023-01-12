Today In Metal History 🤘 January 12th, 2023 🤘ROB ZOMBIE, SWORD, APRIL WINE, DEEP PURPLE, LED ZEPPELIN

January 12, 2023, 5 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities deep purple rob zombie rage against the machine led zeppelin alice cooper april wine mercenary the black crowes startovarius iced earth therion wednesday 13

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th 
Rick Hughes (SWORD) - January 12th, 1963



Happy 58th 
Robert Bartleh Cummings (real name ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965



Happy 53rd
Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th 
LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969

Happy 42nd 
APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981

Happy 36th 
DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987

Happy 25th 
MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998

Happy 23rd 
THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999
 
Happy 19th 
ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004

Happy 16th
GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007
THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007 

Happy 12th 
STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011
MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live – January 12th, 2013
MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity – January 12th, 2013

Happy 8th 
WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015

Happy 5th 
AVATAR’s Avatar Country – January 12th, 2018
BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Vale – January 12th, 2018
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s No Cross No Crown – January 12th, 2018
LEAVES’ EYES’ Sign Of The Dragonhead – January 12th, 2018
WHITE WIZZARD’s Infernal Overdrive – January 12th, 2018
HAMFERD - Támsins likam - January 12th, 2018
HEIDEVOLK - Vuur Van Verzet - January 12th, 2018
MYSTIC PROPHECY - Monuments Uncovered (covers album) - January 12th, 2018
TRESPASS - Footprints in the Rock - January 12th, 2018
TY TABOR - Alien Beans - January 12th, 2018



Featured Audio

BLOODBATH – “Zombie Inferno” (BravePick #1)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

