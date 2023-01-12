Today In Metal History 🤘 January 12th, 2023 🤘ROB ZOMBIE, SWORD, APRIL WINE, DEEP PURPLE, LED ZEPPELIN
January 12, 2023, 5 hours ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 60th
Rick Hughes (SWORD) - January 12th, 1963
Happy 58th
Robert Bartleh Cummings (real name ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965
Happy 53rd
Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 54th
LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969
Happy 42nd
APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981
Happy 36th
DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987
Happy 25th
MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998
Happy 23rd
THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999
Happy 19th
ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004
Happy 16th
GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007
THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007
Happy 12th
STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011
MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live – January 12th, 2013
MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity – January 12th, 2013
Happy 8th
WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015
Happy 5th
AVATAR’s Avatar Country – January 12th, 2018
BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Vale – January 12th, 2018
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s No Cross No Crown – January 12th, 2018
LEAVES’ EYES’ Sign Of The Dragonhead – January 12th, 2018
WHITE WIZZARD’s Infernal Overdrive – January 12th, 2018
HAMFERD - Támsins likam - January 12th, 2018
HEIDEVOLK - Vuur Van Verzet - January 12th, 2018
MYSTIC PROPHECY - Monuments Uncovered (covers album) - January 12th, 2018
TRESPASS - Footprints in the Rock - January 12th, 2018
TY TABOR - Alien Beans - January 12th, 2018