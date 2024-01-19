Today In Metal History 🤘 January 19th, 2024 🤘 SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, JEFF PILSON, JAG PANZER, UGLY KID JOE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 65th

Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, DIO) − January 19th, 1959





Happy 77th

Rod Evans (DEEP PURPLE) - January 19th, 1947





Happy 70th

Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - January 19th, 1954





Happy 61st

Mark Briody (JAG PANZER) − January 19th, 1963





Happy 59th

Gina Stile (VIXEN) - January 19th, 1965

Happy 56th

Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) − January 19th, 1968







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd

STYX’ Paradise Theater - January 19, 1981

Happy 36th

MEGADETH's So Far...So Good..So What! - January 19th, 1988





Happy 29th

EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - January 19th, 1995





Happy 17th

MNEMIC’s Passenger - January 19th, 2007

Happy 14th

SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics 3 – January 19th, 2010

SIGH’s Scenes From Hell – January 19th, 2010

SONS OF AZRAEL’s Scouting The Boneyard – January 19th, 2010

Happy 9th

MARDUK’s Frontschwein – January 19th, 2015

ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Hidden Evolution – January 19th, 2015





Happy 6th

ANVIL’s Pounding The Pavement – January 19th, 2018

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Grimmest Hits – January 19th, 2018

ARKONA - Khram - January 19th, 2018

CANE HILL - Too Far Gone - January 19th, 2018

OF MICE & MEN - Defy - January 19th, 2018

TERROR UNIVERSAL - Make Them Bleed - January 19th, 2018

UNSHINE - Astrala - January 19th, 2018



