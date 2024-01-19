Today In Metal History 🤘 January 19th, 2024 🤘 SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, JEFF PILSON, JAG PANZER, UGLY KID JOE

January 19, 2024, 45 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities dokken deep purple scorpions jag panzer vixen ugly kid joe megadeth extreme mnemic six feet under sigh marduk

Today In Metal History 🤘 January 19th, 2024 🤘 SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, JEFF PILSON, JAG PANZER, UGLY KID JOE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 65th  
Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, DIO) − January 19th, 1959

Happy 77th  
Rod Evans (DEEP PURPLE) - January 19th, 1947

Happy 70th  
Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - January 19th, 1954

Happy 61st  
Mark Briody (JAG PANZER) − January 19th, 1963

Happy 59th  
Gina Stile (VIXEN) - January 19th, 1965 

Happy 56th  
Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) − January 19th, 1968


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd  
STYX’ Paradise Theater - January 19, 1981

Happy 36th  
MEGADETH's So Far...So Good..So What! - January 19th, 1988

Happy 29th 
EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - January 19th, 1995

Happy 17th  
MNEMIC’s Passenger - January 19th, 2007

Happy 14th  
SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics 3 – January 19th, 2010
SIGH’s Scenes From Hell – January 19th, 2010
SONS OF AZRAEL’s Scouting The Boneyard – January 19th, 2010

Happy 9th  
MARDUK’s Frontschwein – January 19th, 2015
ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Hidden Evolution – January 19th, 2015

Happy 6th  
ANVIL’s Pounding The Pavement – January 19th, 2018
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Grimmest Hits – January 19th, 2018
ARKONA - Khram - January 19th, 2018
CANE HILL - Too Far Gone - January 19th, 2018
OF MICE & MEN - Defy - January 19th, 2018
TERROR UNIVERSAL - Make Them Bleed - January 19th, 2018
UNSHINE - Astrala - January 19th, 2018



Featured Video

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources