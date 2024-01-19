Today In Metal History 🤘 January 19th, 2024 🤘 SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, JEFF PILSON, JAG PANZER, UGLY KID JOE
January 19, 2024, 45 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 65th
Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, DIO) − January 19th, 1959
Happy 77th
Rod Evans (DEEP PURPLE) - January 19th, 1947
Happy 70th
Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - January 19th, 1954
Happy 61st
Mark Briody (JAG PANZER) − January 19th, 1963
Happy 59th
Gina Stile (VIXEN) - January 19th, 1965
Happy 56th
Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) − January 19th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 43rd
STYX’ Paradise Theater - January 19, 1981
Happy 36th
MEGADETH's So Far...So Good..So What! - January 19th, 1988
Happy 29th
EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - January 19th, 1995
Happy 17th
MNEMIC’s Passenger - January 19th, 2007
Happy 14th
SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics 3 – January 19th, 2010
SIGH’s Scenes From Hell – January 19th, 2010
SONS OF AZRAEL’s Scouting The Boneyard – January 19th, 2010
Happy 9th
MARDUK’s Frontschwein – January 19th, 2015
ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Hidden Evolution – January 19th, 2015
Happy 6th
ANVIL’s Pounding The Pavement – January 19th, 2018
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Grimmest Hits – January 19th, 2018
ARKONA - Khram - January 19th, 2018
CANE HILL - Too Far Gone - January 19th, 2018
OF MICE & MEN - Defy - January 19th, 2018
TERROR UNIVERSAL - Make Them Bleed - January 19th, 2018
UNSHINE - Astrala - January 19th, 2018