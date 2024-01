Today In Metal History 🤘 January 1st, 2024 🤘 JUDAS PRIEST, ANTHRAX, DESTRUCTION, SODOM

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Tommi Kuri (AMBERIAN DAWN): January 10th, 1974 – January 1st, 2015



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 44th

Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST) - January 1st, 1980





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th

ANTHRAX’ I’m The Man EP – January 1st, 1987





Happy 35th

DESTRUCTION’s Live Without Sense - January 1st, 1989

Happy 33rd

PITCHSHIFTER’s Industrial - January 1st, 1991

Happy 30th

SODOM's Get What You Deserve - January 1st, 1994





Happy 29th

FU MANCHU's Daredevil - January 1st, 1995

Happy 13th

UNIVERSUM’s Mortuus Machina - January 1st, 2011

Happy 11th Birthday

OBLIVION’s Called To Rise - January 1st, 2013

SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE’s Home - January 1st, 2013