Today In Metal History 🤘 January 29th, 2023 🤘 QUEENSRŸCHE, URIAH HEEP, LITTLE CAESER, SEPULTURA, STEPPENWOLF, FISH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Singer David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES) - January 29th, 1952

Happy 60th

Ron Young (LITTLE CAESER) - January 29th, 1963





Happy 62nd

Eddie Jackson (QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 29th, 1961





Happy 32nd

Eloy Casagrande (SEPULTURA) - January 29th, 1991



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th

STEPPENWOLF’s Steppenwolf - January 29th, 1968

FISH’s Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors - January 29th, 1990





Happy 22nd

LACUNA COIL's Unleashed Memories - January 29th, 2001

Happy 21st

DREAM THEATER's Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence - January 29th, 2002

KING DIAMOND's Abigail II: The Revenge - January 29th, 2002





Happy 15th

PROTEST THE HERO’s Fortress – January 29th, 2008

Happy 13th

BRUCE KULICK’s BK3 – January 29th, 2010

FREEDOM CALL’s Legend Of The Shadowking – January 29th, 2010

GAMMA RAY’s To The Metal – January 29th, 2010

KEEL’s Streets Of Rock & Roll – January 29th, 2010

OVERKILL’s Ironbound – January 29th, 2010





Happy 11th

ASSASSIN’s Chaos And Live Shots (DVD) – January 29th, 2012

Happy 10th

CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Seasons Will Fall – January 29th, 2013

TOMAHAWK’s Oddfellows – January 29th, 2013

A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Queen Of Hell (EP) – January 29th, 2013

THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s Stormcrow (EP) – January 29th, 2013

Happy 7th

AVANTASIA’s Ghostlights – January 29th, 2016

DREAM THEATER’s The Astonishing – January 29th, 2016

PRIMAL FEAR’s Rulebreaker – January 29th, 2016

PRONG’s X (No Absolutes) – January 29th, 2016

SERENITY’s Codex Atlanticus – January 29th, 2016

AMORAL’s In Sequence – January 29th, 2016

BLACK TUSK’s Pillar Of Ash – January 29th, 2016

BURY TOMORROW’s Earthbound – January 29th, 2016

CONAN’s Revengeance – January 29th, 2016

EXUMER’s The Raging Tides – January 29th, 2016

MASTER’s An Epiphany Of Hate – January 29th, 2016





Happy 13th Birthday

CREMATORY’s Infinity – January 29th, 2010

EXCALION’s High Time – January 29th, 2010

Happy 3rd

LOVEBITES - Electric Pentagram - January 29th, 2020

Happy 2nd

ACCEPT - Too Mean To Die - January 29, 2021

CRYSTAL VIPER - The Cult - January 29, 2021

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Immortal - January 29, 2021

SOEN - Imperial - January 29, 2021

TRIBULATION - Where The Gloom Becomes Sound - January 29, 2021



