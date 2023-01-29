Today In Metal History 🤘 January 29th, 2023 🤘 QUEENSRŸCHE, URIAH HEEP, LITTLE CAESER, SEPULTURA, STEPPENWOLF, FISH
January 29, 2023, 50 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Singer David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st
Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES) - January 29th, 1952
Happy 60th
Ron Young (LITTLE CAESER) - January 29th, 1963
Happy 62nd
Eddie Jackson (QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 29th, 1961
Happy 32nd
Eloy Casagrande (SEPULTURA) - January 29th, 1991
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 55th
STEPPENWOLF’s Steppenwolf - January 29th, 1968
FISH’s Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors - January 29th, 1990
Happy 22nd
LACUNA COIL's Unleashed Memories - January 29th, 2001
Happy 21st
DREAM THEATER's Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence - January 29th, 2002
KING DIAMOND's Abigail II: The Revenge - January 29th, 2002
Happy 15th
PROTEST THE HERO’s Fortress – January 29th, 2008
Happy 13th
BRUCE KULICK’s BK3 – January 29th, 2010
FREEDOM CALL’s Legend Of The Shadowking – January 29th, 2010
GAMMA RAY’s To The Metal – January 29th, 2010
KEEL’s Streets Of Rock & Roll – January 29th, 2010
OVERKILL’s Ironbound – January 29th, 2010
Happy 11th
ASSASSIN’s Chaos And Live Shots (DVD) – January 29th, 2012
Happy 10th
CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Seasons Will Fall – January 29th, 2013
TOMAHAWK’s Oddfellows – January 29th, 2013
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Queen Of Hell (EP) – January 29th, 2013
THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s Stormcrow (EP) – January 29th, 2013
Happy 7th
AVANTASIA’s Ghostlights – January 29th, 2016
DREAM THEATER’s The Astonishing – January 29th, 2016
PRIMAL FEAR’s Rulebreaker – January 29th, 2016
PRONG’s X (No Absolutes) – January 29th, 2016
SERENITY’s Codex Atlanticus – January 29th, 2016
AMORAL’s In Sequence – January 29th, 2016
BLACK TUSK’s Pillar Of Ash – January 29th, 2016
BURY TOMORROW’s Earthbound – January 29th, 2016
CONAN’s Revengeance – January 29th, 2016
EXUMER’s The Raging Tides – January 29th, 2016
MASTER’s An Epiphany Of Hate – January 29th, 2016
Happy 13th Birthday
CREMATORY’s Infinity – January 29th, 2010
EXCALION’s High Time – January 29th, 2010
Happy 3rd
LOVEBITES - Electric Pentagram - January 29th, 2020
Happy 2nd
ACCEPT - Too Mean To Die - January 29, 2021
CRYSTAL VIPER - The Cult - January 29, 2021
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Immortal - January 29, 2021
SOEN - Imperial - January 29, 2021
TRIBULATION - Where The Gloom Becomes Sound - January 29, 2021