Today In Metal History 🤘 January 5th, 2023 🤘 AEROSMITH, ANVIL, DANGER DANGER, L.A. GUNS, WATAIN
January 5, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 69th
Bryan Keith Hitt (REO SPEEDWAGON) - January 5th, 1954
Happy 67th
Dave Allison (ANVIL) - January 5, 1956
Happy 61st
Kelly Nickels (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - January 5th, 1962
Happy 59th
Ted Poley (DANGER DANGER) - January 5th, 1964
Happy 56th
Björn Tom Fredrik Nordström (DREAM EVIL + producer extraordinaire!) - January 5th, 1967
Happy 54th
Robbie Crane (RATT, LYNCH MOB) − January 5th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 54th
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Bayou Country - January 5th, 1969
Happy 50th
AEROSMITH's Aerosmith - January 5th, 1973
Happy 14th
VREID’s Milorg – January 5th, 2009
Happy 13th
MARC RIZZO’s Legionnaire – January 5th, 2010
Happy 5th
SHINING’s X – Varg Utan Flock - January 5th, 2018
SUMMONING’s With Doom We Come - January 5th, 2018
WATAIN’s Trident Wolf Eclipse - January 5th, 2018