Today In Metal History 🤘 January 5th, 2023 🤘 AEROSMITH, ANVIL, DANGER DANGER, L.A. GUNS, WATAIN

January 5, 2023, an hour ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th
Bryan Keith Hitt (REO SPEEDWAGON) - January 5th, 1954

Happy 67th
Dave Allison (ANVIL) - January 5, 1956

Happy 61st
Kelly Nickels (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - January 5th, 1962

Happy 59th
Ted Poley (DANGER DANGER) - January 5th, 1964



Happy 56th
Björn Tom Fredrik Nordström (DREAM EVIL + producer extraordinaire!) - January 5th, 1967

Happy 54th
Robbie Crane (RATT, LYNCH MOB) − January 5th, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Bayou Country - January 5th, 1969 

Happy 50th
AEROSMITH's Aerosmith - January 5th, 1973

Happy 14th
VREID’s Milorg – January 5th, 2009

Happy 13th
MARC RIZZO’s Legionnaire – January 5th, 2010

Happy 5th
SHINING’s X – Varg Utan Flock - January 5th, 2018
SUMMONING’s With Doom We Come - January 5th, 2018
WATAIN’s Trident Wolf Eclipse - January 5th, 2018



Featured Audio

BLOODBATH – “Zombie Inferno” (BravePick #1)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

