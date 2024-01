Today In Metal History 🤘 January 5th, 2024 🤘 AEROSMITH, ANVIL, DANGER DANGER, L.A. GUNS, WATAIN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th

Bryan Keith Hitt (REO SPEEDWAGON) - January 5th, 1954

Happy 68th

Dave Allison (ANVIL) - January 5, 1956





Happy 62nd

Kelly Nickels (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - January 5th, 1962

Happy 60th

Ted Poley (DANGER DANGER) - January 5th, 1964







Happy 57th

Bj繹rn Tom Fredrik Nordstr繹m (DREAM EVIL + producer extraordinaire!) - January 5th, 1967





Happy 55th

Robbie Crane (RATT, LYNCH MOB) January 5th, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVALs Bayou Country - January 5th, 1969





Happy 51st

AEROSMITH's Aerosmith - January 5th, 1973





Happy 15th

VREIDs Milorg January 5th, 2009



Happy 14th

MARC RIZZOs Legionnaire January 5th, 2010

Happy 6th

SHININGs X Varg Utan Flock - January 5th, 2018

SUMMONINGs With Doom We Come - January 5th, 2018

WATAINs Trident Wolf Eclipse - January 5th, 2018