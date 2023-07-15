Today In Metal History 🤘 July 15th, 2023🤘 JOE SATRIANI, JASON BONHAM, TROUBLE, OVERKILL, SENTENCED

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007 (aged 49)

R.I.P. Peter Banks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013 (aged 65)

1947, Born on this day, Peter Banks, guitarist, Yes, (1968-70), and Flash. After playing with bassist Chris Squire in the Syn, Banks and Squire helped form Yes in 1968. Banks died of heart failure at aged 65 on March 7, 2013 at his home in Barnet, London.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th
Thomas Delmer "Artimus" Pyle (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - July 15th, 1948

Happy 67th
JOE SATRIANI (CHICKENFOOT) - July 15th, 1956

Happy 58th
Bobby Gustafson (OVERKILL) - July 15th, 1965

Happy 57th
Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN, BONHAM) - July 15th, 1966

Happy 49th
Carlo Regadas (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - July 15th, 1974

Heavy Releases

Happy 55th
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Creedence Clearwater Revival - July 15, 1968 

Happy 57th
THE YARDBIRDS’ Roger The Engineer (released in the UK as Yardbirds and in the US, Germany, France and Italy as Over Under Sideways Down) - July 15th, 1966

Happy 50th
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s We're An American Band - July 15th, 1973

Happy 46th
YES’ Going For The One - July 15th, 1977

Happy 36th
TROUBLE's Run To The Light - July 15th, 1987

Happy 29th
OVERKILL's W.F.O. July 15th, 1994

Happy 25th
SENTENCED’s Frozen - July 15th, 1998

Happy 12th
MANILLA ROAD’s Playground Of The Damned – July 15th, 2011
MALEFICE’s Awaken The Tides – July 15th, 2011

Happy 10th
PANZERCHRIST’s 7th Offensive – July 15th, 2013

Happy 7th
RAGING SPEEDHORN - Lost Ritual - July 15th, 2016

Happy 1st
ANTIGAMA’s Whiteout - July 15th, 2022
JACK STARR’S’ BURNING STARR - Souls of the Innocent - July 15th, 2022
MANTAR’s Pain Is Forever and This Is the End - July 15th, 2022
SENSES FAIL’s Hell Is in Your Head - July 15th, 2022
SINNER’s Brotherhood - July 15th, 2022



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Featured Video

VORTEX - "First Blood"

