Today In Metal History 🤘 July 15th, 2023🤘 JOE SATRIANI, JASON BONHAM, TROUBLE, OVERKILL, SENTENCED

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007 (aged 49)

1947, Born on this day, Peter Banks, guitarist, Yes, (1968-70), and Flash. After playing with bassist Chris Squire in the Syn, Banks and Squire helped form Yes in 1968. Banks died of heart failure at aged 65 on March 7, 2013 at his home in Barnet, London.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

Thomas Delmer "Artimus" Pyle (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - July 15th, 1948





Happy 67th

JOE SATRIANI (CHICKENFOOT) - July 15th, 1956





Happy 58th

Bobby Gustafson (OVERKILL) - July 15th, 1965



Happy 57th

Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN, BONHAM) - July 15th, 1966



Happy 49th

Carlo Regadas (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - July 15th, 1974

Heavy Releases



Happy 55th

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Creedence Clearwater Revival - July 15, 1968

Happy 57th

THE YARDBIRDS’ Roger The Engineer (released in the UK as Yardbirds and in the US, Germany, France and Italy as Over Under Sideways Down) - July 15th, 1966

Happy 50th

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s We're An American Band - July 15th, 1973





Happy 46th

YES’ Going For The One - July 15th, 1977



Happy 36th

TROUBLE's Run To The Light - July 15th, 1987

Happy 29th

OVERKILL's W.F.O. July 15th, 1994



Happy 25th

SENTENCED’s Frozen - July 15th, 1998

Happy 12th

MANILLA ROAD’s Playground Of The Damned – July 15th, 2011

MALEFICE’s Awaken The Tides – July 15th, 2011



Happy 10th

PANZERCHRIST’s 7th Offensive – July 15th, 2013

Happy 7th

RAGING SPEEDHORN - Lost Ritual - July 15th, 2016



Happy 1st

ANTIGAMA’s Whiteout - July 15th, 2022

JACK STARR’S’ BURNING STARR - Souls of the Innocent - July 15th, 2022

MANTAR’s Pain Is Forever and This Is the End - July 15th, 2022

SENSES FAIL’s Hell Is in Your Head - July 15th, 2022

SINNER’s Brotherhood - July 15th, 2022