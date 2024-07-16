Today In Metal History 🤘 July 16th, 2024🤘 DEEP PURPLE, JOHNNY WINTER, STYX, JUDAS PRIEST

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lord (DEEP PURPLE) - June 9th, 1941 – July 16th, 2012 (aged 71)





R.I.P. JOHNNY Dawson WINTER III: February 23rd, 1944 – July 16th, 2014 (aged 70)







R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 – July 16th, 1996 (aged 47)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 58th

The first hard rock supergroup CREAM - Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton - formed 57 years ago today (July 16th, 1966).

Happy 75th

Alan Fitzgerald (NIGHT RANGER, SAMMY HAGAR, MONTROSE, GAMMA) - July 16th, 1949

Happy 50th

Ryan McCombs (DROWNING POOL, SOIL) - July 16th, 1974

Heavy Releases



Happy 34th

IAN GILLAN's Naked Thunder - July 16th, 1990



Happy 33rd

IMMOLATION’s Dawn Of Possession - July 16th, 1991





Happy 23rd

JUDAS PRIEST’s Demolition - July 16th, 2001

20 years ago today, JUDAS PRIEST released their second and final studio album to feature singer Tim “Ripper” Owens.





Happy 14th

DARKSEED's Poison Awaits - July 16th, 2010

Happy 12th

GOD FORBID’s Beneath The Scars Of Glory And Progression - July 16th, 2012

WAYLANDER’s Kindred Spirits – July 16th, 2012

Happy 11th

TROUBLE’s The Distortion Field - July 16th, 2013







Happy 3rd

CRESCENT - Carving The Fires Of Akhet - July 16, 2021

PARADISE LOST - At The Mill - July 16, 2021

POWERWOLF - Call Of The Wild - July 16, 2021

RESURRECTION KINGS - Skygazer - July 16, 2021

TIMES OF GRACE - Songs Of Loss And Separation - July 16, 2021



