Today In Metal History 🤘 July 16th, 2024🤘 DEEP PURPLE, JOHNNY WINTER, STYX, JUDAS PRIEST
July 16, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lord (DEEP PURPLE) - June 9th, 1941 – July 16th, 2012 (aged 71)
R.I.P. JOHNNY Dawson WINTER III: February 23rd, 1944 – July 16th, 2014 (aged 70)
R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 – July 16th, 1996 (aged 47)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 58th
The first hard rock supergroup CREAM - Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton - formed 57 years ago today (July 16th, 1966).
Happy 75th
Alan Fitzgerald (NIGHT RANGER, SAMMY HAGAR, MONTROSE, GAMMA) - July 16th, 1949
Happy 50th
Ryan McCombs (DROWNING POOL, SOIL) - July 16th, 1974
Heavy Releases
Happy 34th
IAN GILLAN's Naked Thunder - July 16th, 1990
Happy 33rd
IMMOLATION’s Dawn Of Possession - July 16th, 1991
Happy 23rd
JUDAS PRIEST’s Demolition - July 16th, 2001
20 years ago today, JUDAS PRIEST released their second and final studio album to feature singer Tim “Ripper” Owens.
Happy 14th
DARKSEED's Poison Awaits - July 16th, 2010
Happy 12th
GOD FORBID’s Beneath The Scars Of Glory And Progression - July 16th, 2012
WAYLANDER’s Kindred Spirits – July 16th, 2012
Happy 11th
TROUBLE’s The Distortion Field - July 16th, 2013
Happy 3rd
CRESCENT - Carving The Fires Of Akhet - July 16, 2021
PARADISE LOST - At The Mill - July 16, 2021
POWERWOLF - Call Of The Wild - July 16, 2021
RESURRECTION KINGS - Skygazer - July 16, 2021
TIMES OF GRACE - Songs Of Loss And Separation - July 16, 2021