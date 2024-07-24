Today In Metal History 🤘 July 24th, 2024🤘 PANTERA, WINGER, JOE SATRIANI, PRIMAL FEAR

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd

Paul Geary (EXTREME) - July 24th, 1961





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th

PANTERA’s Cowboys From Hell - July 24th, 1990 (Top photo by Michael Miller)





WINGER’s In The Heart Of The Young - July 24th, 1990





Happy 23rd

PIG DESTROYER's Prowler In The Yard - July 24th, 2001

ALICE IN CHAINS' Greatest Hits - July 24th, 2001

Happy 17th

THE RED CHORD's Prey For Eyes - July 24th, 2007

EVERGREEN TERRACE's Wolfbiker - July 24th, 2007

Happy 12th

SLIPKNOT’s Antennas To Hell - July 24th, 2012

Happy 9th

JOE SATRIANI's Shockwave Supernova - July 24th, 2015







LAMB OF GOD's VII: Sturm Und Drang - July 24th, 2015

SYMPHONY X's Underworld - July 24th, 2015

NORTHLANE's Node - July 24th, 2015

WE CAME AS ROMANS' We Came As Romans - July 24th, 2015





Happy 4th

THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Slow Decay - July 24th, 2020

ANGBAND’s IV - July 24th, 2020

DEFEATED SANITY’s The Sanguinary Impetus - July 24th, 2020

HAKEN’s Virus - July 24th, 2020

JUDICATOR’s Let There Be Nothing - July 24th, 2020

PRIMAL FEAR’s Metal Commando - July 24th, 2020

VALKYRIE’s Fear - July 24th, 2020

