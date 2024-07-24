Today In Metal History 🤘 July 24th, 2024🤘 PANTERA, WINGER, JOE SATRIANI, PRIMAL FEAR
July 24, 2024, 8 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 63rd
Paul Geary (EXTREME) - July 24th, 1961
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 34th
PANTERA’s Cowboys From Hell - July 24th, 1990 (Top photo by Michael Miller)
WINGER’s In The Heart Of The Young - July 24th, 1990
Happy 23rd
PIG DESTROYER's Prowler In The Yard - July 24th, 2001
ALICE IN CHAINS' Greatest Hits - July 24th, 2001
Happy 17th
THE RED CHORD's Prey For Eyes - July 24th, 2007
EVERGREEN TERRACE's Wolfbiker - July 24th, 2007
Happy 12th
SLIPKNOT’s Antennas To Hell - July 24th, 2012
Happy 9th
JOE SATRIANI's Shockwave Supernova - July 24th, 2015
LAMB OF GOD's VII: Sturm Und Drang - July 24th, 2015
SYMPHONY X's Underworld - July 24th, 2015
NORTHLANE's Node - July 24th, 2015
WE CAME AS ROMANS' We Came As Romans - July 24th, 2015
Happy 4th
THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Slow Decay - July 24th, 2020
ANGBAND’s IV - July 24th, 2020
DEFEATED SANITY’s The Sanguinary Impetus - July 24th, 2020
HAKEN’s Virus - July 24th, 2020
JUDICATOR’s Let There Be Nothing - July 24th, 2020
PRIMAL FEAR’s Metal Commando - July 24th, 2020
VALKYRIE’s Fear - July 24th, 2020