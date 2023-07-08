Today In Metal History 🤘 July 8th, 2023🤘 EMPEROR, CRIMSON GLORY, QUIET RIOT, HELLOWEEN, JUDAS PRIEST
July 8, 2023, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. John Patrick Jr. McDonald (Midnight from CRIMSON GLORY): April 29th, 1962 - July 8th, 2009 (aged 47)
He sang on these gems: Crimson Glory (1986), Transcendence (1988), Strange and Beautiful (1991).
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 72nd
Greg T Walker (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BLACKFOOT) - July 8th, 1951
Happy 66th
Carlos Cavazo (RATT, QUIET RIOT) - July 8th, 1957
Happy 59th
Steve Ramsey (SKYCLAD, SATAN) - July 8th, 1964
Happy 56th
Tommy Vetterli (CORONER) - July 8th, 1967
Happy 54th
George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (CANNIBAL CORPSE, MONSTROSITY) - July 8th, 1969
Heavy Releases
Happy 29th
HELLOWEEN’s Master Of The Rings - July 8th, 1994
HELLOWEEN introduce new singer Andi Deris (ex-PINK CREAM 69) and drummer Uli Kusch (ex-GAMMA RAY).
Happy 26th
EMPEROR’s Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk – July 8th, 1997
PRIMUS’ Brown Album – July 8th, 1997
EXODUS’ Another Lesson In Violence - July 8th, 1997
Paul Baloff returns, albeit briefly. He would sadly pass in 2002.
Happy 20th
DAVID LEE ROTH’s Diamond Dave - July 8th, 2003
Happy 15th
CANNIBAL CORPSE's Centuries Of Torment: The First 20 Years - July 8th, 2008
WHITECHAPEL's This Is Exile - July 8th, 2008
Happy 9th
JUDAS PRIEST’s Redeemer Of Souls - July 8th, 2014
Seven years ago today we saw Richie Faulkner replace K.K. Downing in JUDAS PRIEST. The band’s first top ten album debut in the US! It also went #1 in Czechoslovakia and Finland.
GOATWHORE’s Constricting Rage Of The Merciless - July 8th, 2014
STEEL PROPHET’s Omniscient - July 8th, 2014
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Celestite - July 8th, 2014
CHELSEA GRIN’s Ashes To Ashes – July 8th, 2014
Happy 7th
CENTINEX’s Doomsday Rituals - July 8th, 2016
CHEVELLE’s The North Corridor - July 8th, 2016
DEADLOCK’s Hybris - July 8th, 2016
NONPOINT’s The Poison Red - July 8th, 2016
TRICK OR TREAT’s Rabbits' Hill, Pt. 2 - July 8th, 2016
WOLVERINE’s Machina Viva - July 8th, 2016