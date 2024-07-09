Today In Metal History 🤘 July 9th, 2024🤘 AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, ANTHRAX, DEEP PURPLE
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott (AC/DC) - July 9th, 1946 – February 19th, 1980 (aged 33)
After a night of heavy drinking at a London club called the Music Machine, Bon Scott was found dead in the backseat of a Renault 5 in South London on February 19th, 1980. He was 33. It has been contended that pulmonary aspiration of vomit was the cause of Scott's death, but the official cause was listed on the death certificate as "acute alcohol poisoning" and classified as "death by misadventure."
R.I.P. John Ronald "Mitch" Mitchell (JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE) - July 9th, 1947 – November 12th, 2008 (aged 62)
R.I.P. Michael “Wurzel” Burston (MOTÖRHEAD) – October 23rd, 1949 - July 9th, 2011 (aged 61)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 59th
Frank Bello (ANTHRAX) - July 9th, 1965
Happy 53rd
DEEP PURPLE’s Fireball - July 9th, 1971
Happy 30th
WHITESNAKE’s Greatest Hits - July 9th, 1994
Heavy Releases
Happy 11th
WHITESNAKE’s Made In Britain - July 9th, 2013
BATTLECROSS’ War Of Will - July 9th, 2013
SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - July 9th, 2013
BUTCHER BABIES’ Goliath - July 9th, 2013
KING KOBRA’s King Kobra II - July 9th, 2013
Happy 3rd
EIGHTEEN VISIONS - 1996 - July 9, 2021
HARDLINE - Heart, Mind And Soul - July 9, 2021
L.A. GUNS - Cocked & Loaded Live - July 9, 2021
MAYHEM - Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando - July 9, 2021
MISERY INDEX - Coffin Up The Nails - July 9, 2021
STRUCTURES - None Of The Above - July 9, 2021
XASTHUR - Victims Of The Times - July 9, 2021