Today In Metal History 🤘 July 9th, 2024🤘 AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, ANTHRAX, DEEP PURPLE

July 9, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities ac/dc motorhead anthrax deep purple

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott (AC/DC) - July 9th, 1946 – February 19th, 1980 (aged 33)
After a night of heavy drinking at a London club called the Music Machine, Bon Scott was found dead in the backseat of a Renault 5 in South London on February 19th, 1980. He was 33. It has been contended that pulmonary aspiration of vomit was the cause of Scott's death, but the official cause was listed on the death certificate as "acute alcohol poisoning" and classified as "death by misadventure."

R.I.P. John Ronald "Mitch" Mitchell (JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE) - July 9th, 1947 – November 12th, 2008 (aged 62)

R.I.P. Michael “Wurzel” Burston (MOTÖRHEAD) – October 23rd, 1949 - July 9th, 2011 (aged 61)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 59th 
Frank Bello (ANTHRAX) - July 9th, 1965

Happy 53rd
DEEP PURPLE’s Fireball - July 9th, 1971

Happy 30th
WHITESNAKE’s Greatest Hits - July 9th, 1994

Heavy Releases

Happy 11th 
WHITESNAKE’s Made In Britain - July 9th, 2013 
BATTLECROSS’ War Of Will - July 9th, 2013
SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - July 9th, 2013
BUTCHER BABIES’ Goliath - July 9th, 2013
KING KOBRA’s King Kobra II - July 9th, 2013



Happy 3rd
EIGHTEEN VISIONS - 1996 - July 9, 2021
HARDLINE - Heart, Mind And Soul - July 9, 2021
L.A. GUNS - Cocked & Loaded Live - July 9, 2021
MAYHEM - Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando - July 9, 2021
MISERY INDEX - Coffin Up The Nails - July 9, 2021
STRUCTURES - None Of The Above - July 9, 2021
XASTHUR - Victims Of The Times - July 9, 2021



SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

