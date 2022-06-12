Today In Metal History 🤘 June 12th, 2022🤘 BOSTON, MEGADETH, PARADISE LOST, RUSH
June 12, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
Late singer Bradley Edward “Brad” Delp (BOSTON): June 12th, 1951 – March 9th, 2007
John Kenneth Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON) - June 12th, 1949 - January 31st, 2017
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 81st
ROY HARPER (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN) - June 12th, 1941
On Led Zeppelin III, LED ZEPPELIN paid tribute to this influential British musician, with the song, ”Hats Off to (Roy) Harper”. Harper also sang lead on "Have A Cigar" from PINK FLOYD’s Wish You Were Here album.
Happy 72nd
Bun E. Carlos (real name Brad M. Carlson; CHEAP TRICK) - June 12th, 1950
Happy 48th
Max Kolesne (KRISIUN) - June 12th, 1974
Heavy Releases
Happy 37th
MEGADETH's Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good - June 12th, 1985
Happy 32nd
BAD COMPANY’s Holy Water - June 12th, 1990
The late Brian Howe’s golden voice...
Happy 27th
PARADISE LOST's Draconian Times - June 12th, 1995
Happy 16th Birthday
CELESTIAL's Desolate North - June 12th, 2006
DISARMONIA MUNDI's Mind Tricks - June 12th, 2006
Happy 15th
PIG DESTROYER's Phantom Limb - June 12th, 2007
A PERFECT MURDER's War Of Aggression - June 12th, 2007
ANTERIOR's This Age Of Silence - June 12th, 2007
Happy 10th
RUSH's Clockwork Angels - June 12th, 2012
Clockwork Angels is the nineteenth and final studio album by Rush.
KLANK’s Urban Warfare – June 12th, 2012
Happy 2nd
ANONYMUS’ La Bestia - June 12th, 2020
BEHOLD... THE ARCTOPUS’ Hapeleptic Overtrove - June 12th, 2020
BPMD’s American Made (covers album) - June 12th, 2020
CLINT LOWERY’s Grief & Distance (EP) - June 12th, 2020
LORD’s Chaos Raining (EP) - June 12th, 2020
MAGNUS KARLSSON'S FREE FALL’s We Are the Night - June 12th, 2020
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO’s More Machine Than Man - June 12th, 2020