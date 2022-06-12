Today In Metal History 🤘 June 12th, 2022🤘 BOSTON, MEGADETH, PARADISE LOST, RUSH

Talent We Lost

Late singer Bradley Edward “Brad” Delp (BOSTON): June 12th, 1951 – March 9th, 2007



John Kenneth Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON) - June 12th, 1949 - January 31st, 2017

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 81st

ROY HARPER (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN) - June 12th, 1941

On Led Zeppelin III, LED ZEPPELIN paid tribute to this influential British musician, with the song, ”Hats Off to (Roy) Harper”. Harper also sang lead on "Have A Cigar" from PINK FLOYD’s Wish You Were Here album.

Happy 72nd

Bun E. Carlos (real name Brad M. Carlson; CHEAP TRICK) - June 12th, 1950



Happy 48th

Max Kolesne (KRISIUN) - June 12th, 1974

Heavy Releases

Happy 37th

MEGADETH's Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good - June 12th, 1985



Happy 32nd

BAD COMPANY’s Holy Water - June 12th, 1990

The late Brian Howe’s golden voice...

Happy 27th

PARADISE LOST's Draconian Times - June 12th, 1995



Happy 16th Birthday

CELESTIAL's Desolate North - June 12th, 2006

DISARMONIA MUNDI's Mind Tricks - June 12th, 2006

Happy 15th

PIG DESTROYER's Phantom Limb - June 12th, 2007

A PERFECT MURDER's War Of Aggression - June 12th, 2007

ANTERIOR's This Age Of Silence - June 12th, 2007

Happy 10th

RUSH's Clockwork Angels - June 12th, 2012

Clockwork Angels is the nineteenth and final studio album by Rush.



KLANK’s Urban Warfare – June 12th, 2012



Happy 2nd

ANONYMUS’ La Bestia - June 12th, 2020

BEHOLD... THE ARCTOPUS’ Hapeleptic Overtrove - June 12th, 2020

BPMD’s American Made (covers album) - June 12th, 2020

CLINT LOWERY’s Grief & Distance (EP) - June 12th, 2020

LORD’s Chaos Raining (EP) - June 12th, 2020

MAGNUS KARLSSON'S FREE FALL’s We Are the Night - June 12th, 2020

MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO’s More Machine Than Man - June 12th, 2020

