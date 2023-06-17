Today In Metal History 🤘 June 17th, 2023🤘 MICHAEL MONROE, VAN HALEN, MARILLION, MEGADETH, GOJIRA
June 17, 2023, an hour ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 76th
Gregg Alan Rolie (SANTANA, JOURNEY, RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND, THE STORM) - June 17th, 1947
Happy 61st
MICHAEL MONROE (HANOI ROCKS) - June 17th, 1962
Heavy Releases
Happy 38th
MARILLION's Misplaced Childhood - June 17th, 1985
Happy 35th
The Decline Of The Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years – June 17th, 1988
The famous film about the late ‘80s heavy metal scene in Los Angeles.
Happy 32nd
VAN HALEN's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge - June 17th, 1991
Happy 26th
MEGADETH's Cryptic Writings - June 17th, 1997
JON BON JOVI's Destination Anywhere - June 17th, 1997
38 SPECIAL’S Resolution - June 17th, 1997
Happy 16th
ABIGOR's Fractal Possession - June 17th, 2007
Happy 12th
RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s From Chaos To Eternity - June 17th, 2011
SYMPHONY X’ Iconoclast - June 17th, 2011
SUN CAGED’s The Lotus Effect – June 17th, 2011
Happy 11th
DYING FETUS’ Reign Supreme - June 17th, 2012
Happy 10th
KALMAH’s Seventh Swamphony - June 17th, 2013
AMBERIAN DAWN’s Re-Evolution (compilation) – June 17th, 2013
Happy 7th
AYREON’s The Theater Equation (live album) - June 17th, 2016
GOJIRA’s Magma - June 17th, 2016
HAMMERCULT’s Legends Never Die (EP) - June 17th, 2016
NAILS’ You Will Never Be One of Us - June 17th, 2016
UNLOCKING THE TRUTH’s Chaos - June 17th, 2016