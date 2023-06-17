Today In Metal History 🤘 June 17th, 2023🤘 MICHAEL MONROE, VAN HALEN, MARILLION, MEGADETH, GOJIRA

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 76th

Gregg Alan Rolie (SANTANA, JOURNEY, RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND, THE STORM) - June 17th, 1947

Happy 61st

MICHAEL MONROE (HANOI ROCKS) - June 17th, 1962



Heavy Releases

Happy 38th

MARILLION's Misplaced Childhood - June 17th, 1985

Happy 35th

The Decline Of The Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years – June 17th, 1988

The famous film about the late ‘80s heavy metal scene in Los Angeles.



Happy 32nd

VAN HALEN's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge - June 17th, 1991



Happy 26th

MEGADETH's Cryptic Writings - June 17th, 1997

JON BON JOVI's Destination Anywhere - June 17th, 1997

38 SPECIAL’S Resolution - June 17th, 1997





Happy 16th

ABIGOR's Fractal Possession - June 17th, 2007

Happy 12th

RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s From Chaos To Eternity - June 17th, 2011

SYMPHONY X’ Iconoclast - June 17th, 2011

SUN CAGED’s The Lotus Effect – June 17th, 2011

Happy 11th

DYING FETUS’ Reign Supreme - June 17th, 2012

Happy 10th

KALMAH’s Seventh Swamphony - June 17th, 2013

AMBERIAN DAWN’s Re-Evolution (compilation) – June 17th, 2013

Happy 7th

AYREON’s The Theater Equation (live album) - June 17th, 2016

GOJIRA’s Magma - June 17th, 2016

HAMMERCULT’s Legends Never Die (EP) - June 17th, 2016

NAILS’ You Will Never Be One of Us - June 17th, 2016

UNLOCKING THE TRUTH’s Chaos - June 17th, 2016

