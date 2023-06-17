Today In Metal History 🤘 June 17th, 2023🤘 MICHAEL MONROE, VAN HALEN, MARILLION, MEGADETH, GOJIRA

June 17, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal michael monroe van halen marillion megadeth gojira

Today In Metal History 🤘 June 17th, 2023🤘 MICHAEL MONROE, VAN HALEN, MARILLION, MEGADETH, GOJIRA

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 76th
Gregg Alan Rolie (SANTANA, JOURNEY, RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND, THE STORM) - June 17th, 1947

Happy 61st
MICHAEL MONROE (HANOI ROCKS) - June 17th, 1962

Heavy Releases

Happy 38th
MARILLION's Misplaced Childhood - June 17th, 1985

Happy 35th
The Decline Of The Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years – June 17th, 1988
The famous film about the late ‘80s heavy metal scene in Los Angeles.

Happy 32nd
VAN HALEN's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge - June 17th, 1991

Happy 26th
MEGADETH's Cryptic Writings - June 17th, 1997
JON BON JOVI's Destination Anywhere - June 17th, 1997
38 SPECIAL’S Resolution - June 17th, 1997

Happy 16th
ABIGOR's Fractal Possession - June 17th, 2007

Happy 12th
RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s From Chaos To Eternity - June 17th, 2011
SYMPHONY X’ Iconoclast - June 17th, 2011
SUN CAGED’s The Lotus Effect – June 17th, 2011

Happy 11th
DYING FETUS’ Reign Supreme - June 17th, 2012

Happy 10th
KALMAH’s Seventh Swamphony - June 17th, 2013
AMBERIAN DAWN’s Re-Evolution (compilation) – June 17th, 2013

Happy 7th
AYREON’s The Theater Equation (live album) - June 17th, 2016
GOJIRA’s Magma - June 17th, 2016
HAMMERCULT’s Legends Never Die (EP) - June 17th, 2016
NAILS’ You Will Never Be One of Us - June 17th, 2016
UNLOCKING THE TRUTH’s Chaos - June 17th, 2016



Featured Audio

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

Featured Video

VORTEX - "First Blood"

VORTEX - "First Blood"

Latest Reviews