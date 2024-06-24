Today In Metal History 🤘 June 24th, 2024🤘 DISMEMBER, JEFF BECK, TESTAMENT, OPETH, MÖTLEY CRÜE
June 24, 2024, 11 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
JEFF BECK (THE YARDBIRDS, THE JEFF BECK GROUP, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE) - June 24th, 1944 - January 10th, 2023 (aged 78)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 82nd
ARTHUR WILTON BROWN (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN) - June 24th, 1942
“I am the god of hell fire”! 🔥👹
Happy 62nd
Simon Daniels (AUTOGRAPH) - June 24th 1962
Happy 57th
Jeff Cease (THE BLACK CROWES) - June 24th, 1967
Happy 46th
Erno "Emppu" Matti Juhani Vuorinen (NIGHTWISH) - June 24th, 1978
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 33rd
MARILLION’s Holidays In Eden - June 24th, 1991
Happy 31st
DISMEMBER’s Indecent & Obscene - June 24th, 1993
Happy 28th
OPETH’s Morningrise - June 24th, 1996
Happy 27th
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Generation Swine - June 24th, 1997
The album marks the return of lead singer Vince Neil following his last appearance on 1991's Decade of Decadence
TESTAMENT’s Demonic - June 24th, 1997
Happy 16th
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Saints Of Los Angeles - June 24th, 2008
The first studio album with the original lineup since 1997's Generation Swine.
ABORTED's Strychnine.213 - June 24th, 2008
CARNIFEX's The Diseased And The Poisoned - June 24, 2008
Happy 13th
SEPULTURA’s Kairos - June 24th, 2011
RUNNING WILD’s The Final Jolly Roger - June 24th, 2011
Happy 11th
QUEENSRŸCHE ’s Queensrÿche - June 24th, 2013
ORPHANED LAND’s All is One - June 24th, 2013
AUTOPSY’s The Headless Ritual - June 24th, 2013
FIREWIND’s Apothosis - Live 2012 - June 24th, 2013
Happy 10th
MASTODON’s Once More 'Round the Sun - June 24th, 2014
SEPTICFLESH’s Titan – June 24th, 2014
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ High Priestess - June 24th, 2014
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION’s Concrescence Of The Sophia - June 24th, 2014
Happy 8th
BE'LAKOR’s Vessels - June 24th, 2016
THE BROWNING’s Isolation - June 24th, 2016
INTERNAL SUFFERING’s Cyclonic Void Of Power - June 24th, 2016
KAYO DOT’s Plastic House On Base of Sky - June 24th, 2016
STUCK MOJO’s Here Come The Infidels - June 24th, 2016
WHITECHAPEL’s Mark Of The Blade - June 24th, 2016
Happy 2nd
ALESTORM’s - Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum - June 24th, 2022
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS’ - Silver Lining
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s - The Great Misdirect Live
BLACK RIVER’s - Generation aXe
BLACK STONE CHERRY’s - Live from the Royal Albert Hall... Y'All
COHEED AND CAMBRIA’s - Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind
DARKANE’s - Inhuman Spirits
DAWN OF DESTINY’s - Of Silence
ENPHIN’s - End Cut
KHOLD’s - Svartsyn
PAGANIZER’s - Beyond the Macabre
PORCUPINE TREE’s - Closure/Continuation
PROJECTED’s - Hypoxia
VICTORIUS’ - Dinosaur Warfare Pt. 2 – The Great Ninja War