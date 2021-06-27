Today In Metal History 🤘 June 27th, 2021🤘 MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, TWISTED SISTER, QUEENSRŸCHE, HAMMERFALL
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. John Alec Entwistle (THE WHO) - October 9th, 1944 – June 27th, 2002
John Entwistle died in hotel room 658 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on June 27, 2002 one day before the scheduled first show of The Who's 2002 US tour. The Las Vegas medical examiner determined that death was due to a heart attack induced by an undetermined amount of cocaine.
Heavy Releases
Happy 40th
MOTÖRHEAD's No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith - June 27th, 1981
Motörhead's only #1 in the UK was recorded at Leeds and Newcastle during their five-date Short, Sharp Pain In The Neck tour in 1981.
Happy 38th
TWISTED SISTER's You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll - June 27th, 1983
Happy 36th
LEE AARON's Call Of The Wild - June 27th, 1985
Happy 35th
QUEENSRŸCHE's Rage For Order - June 27th, 1986
Happy 32nd
KING'S X' Gretchen Goes To Nebraska - June 27th, 1989
DANGER DANGER’s Danger Danger - June 27th, 1989
Happy 26th
BON JOVI’s These Days - June 27th, 1995
Happy 23rd
HAMMERFALL’s Glory To The Brave - June 27th, 1997
Happy 20th
ANTHRAX’ Madhouse: The Very Best Of Anthrax - June 26th, 2001
Happy 16th
HATE ETERNAL's I, Monarch - June 27th, 2005
Happy 15th
METAL CHURCH's A Light In The Dark - June 27th, 2006
THEATRE OF TRAGEDY's Storm - June 27th, 2006
CELLADOR's Enter Deception - June 27th, 2006
Happy 14th
TWISTED SISTER’s The Video Years - June 27th, 2007
Happy 13th
EQULIBRIUM's Sagas - June 27th, 2008
Happy 10th
ICED EARTH’s Festivals Of The Wicked – June 27th, 2011
SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA’s The Corruption Of Mercy - June 27, 2011
Happy 7th
ILLDISPOSED’s With The Lost Souls On Our Side - June 27th, 2014
AMBERIAN DAWN - Magic Forest - June 27th, 2014
QUIET RIOT’s Quiet Riot 10 - June 27th, 2014
VINTERSORG’s Naturbå - June 27th, 2014