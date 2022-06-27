Today In Metal History 🤘 June 27th, 2022🤘 KING'S X, MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, TWISTED SISTER, QUEENSRŸCHE

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. John Alec Entwistle (THE WHO) - October 9th, 1944 – June 27th, 2002

John Entwistle died in hotel room 658 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on June 27, 2002 one day before the scheduled first show of The Who's 2002 US tour. The Las Vegas medical examiner determined that death was due to a heart attack induced by an undetermined amount of cocaine.







Heavy Birthdays



Happy 53rd

Craig Locicero (FORBIDDEN, SPIRALARMS) - June 27th, 1969

Heavy Releases

Happy 41st

MOTÖRHEAD's No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith - June 27th, 1981 (Photo credit: Rick Saunders)

Motörhead's only #1 in the UK was recorded at Leeds and Newcastle during their five-date Short, Sharp Pain In The Neck tour in 1981.





Happy 39th

TWISTED SISTER's You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll - June 27th, 1983



Happy 37th

LEE AARON's Call Of The Wild - June 27th, 1985

Happy 36th

QUEENSRŸCHE's Rage For Order - June 27th, 1986



Happy 33rd

KING'S X' Gretchen Goes To Nebraska - June 27th, 1989

DANGER DANGER’s Danger Danger - June 27th, 1989





Happy 27th

BON JOVI’s These Days - June 27th, 1995

Happy 24th

HAMMERFALL’s Glory To The Brave - June 27th, 1997



Happy 21st

ANTHRAX’ Madhouse: The Very Best Of Anthrax - June 26th, 2001

Happy 17th

HATE ETERNAL's I, Monarch - June 27th, 2005

Happy 16th

METAL CHURCH's A Light In The Dark - June 27th, 2006

THEATRE OF TRAGEDY's Storm - June 27th, 2006

CELLADOR's Enter Deception - June 27th, 2006



Happy 15th

TWISTED SISTER’s The Video Years - June 27th, 2007

Happy 14th

EQULIBRIUM's Sagas - June 27th, 2008

Happy 11th

ICED EARTH’s Festivals Of The Wicked – June 27th, 2011

SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA’s The Corruption Of Mercy - June 27, 2011

Happy 8th

ILLDISPOSED’s With The Lost Souls On Our Side - June 27th, 2014

AMBERIAN DAWN - Magic Forest - June 27th, 2014

ILLDISPOSED’s With The Lost Souls On Our Side - June 27th, 2014

QUIET RIOT’s Quiet Riot 10 - June 27th, 2014

VINTERSORG’s Naturbå - June 27th, 2014