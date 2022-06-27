Quantcast

Today In Metal History 🤘 June 27th, 2022🤘 KING'S X, MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, TWISTED SISTER, QUEENSRŸCHE

June 27, 2022, 21 minutes ago

news heavy metal the who twisted sister queensryche hammerfall

Today In Metal History 🤘 June 27th, 2022🤘 KING'S X, MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, TWISTED SISTER, QUEENSRŸCHE

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. John Alec Entwistle (THE WHO) - October 9th, 1944 – June 27th, 2002
John Entwistle died in hotel room 658 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on June 27, 2002 one day before the scheduled first show of The Who's 2002 US tour. The Las Vegas medical examiner determined that death was due to a heart attack induced by an undetermined amount of cocaine.



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 53rd
Craig Locicero (FORBIDDEN, SPIRALARMS) - June 27th, 1969

Heavy Releases

Happy 41st
MOTÖRHEAD's No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith - June 27th, 1981 (Photo credit: Rick Saunders)
Motörhead's only #1 in the UK was recorded at Leeds and Newcastle during their five-date Short, Sharp Pain In The Neck tour in 1981.

Happy 39th
TWISTED SISTER's You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll - June 27th, 1983

Happy 37th
LEE AARON's Call Of The Wild - June 27th, 1985

Happy 36th
QUEENSRŸCHE's Rage For Order - June 27th, 1986

Happy 33rd
KING'S X' Gretchen Goes To Nebraska - June 27th, 1989
DANGER DANGER’s Danger Danger - June 27th, 1989

Happy 27th
BON JOVI’s These Days - June 27th, 1995

Happy 24th
HAMMERFALL’s Glory To The Brave - June 27th, 1997

Happy 21st
ANTHRAX’ Madhouse: The Very Best Of Anthrax - June 26th, 2001

Happy 17th
HATE ETERNAL's I, Monarch - June 27th, 2005

Happy 16th
METAL CHURCH's A Light In The Dark - June 27th, 2006
THEATRE OF TRAGEDY's Storm - June 27th, 2006
CELLADOR's Enter Deception - June 27th, 2006

Happy 15th
TWISTED SISTER’s The Video Years - June 27th, 2007

Happy 14th
EQULIBRIUM's Sagas - June 27th, 2008

Happy 11th
ICED EARTH’s Festivals Of The Wicked – June 27th, 2011
SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA’s The Corruption Of Mercy - June 27, 2011

Happy 8th
ILLDISPOSED’s With The Lost Souls On Our Side - June 27th, 2014
AMBERIAN DAWN - Magic Forest - June 27th, 2014 
ILLDISPOSED’s With The Lost Souls On Our Side - June 27th, 2014 
QUIET RIOT’s Quiet Riot 10 - June 27th, 2014 
VINTERSORG’s Naturbå - June 27th, 2014



Featured Audio

DIO – “Holy Diver” (Rhino)

DIO – “Holy Diver” (Rhino)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

Latest Reviews