Today In Metal History 🤘 June 29th, 2024🤘 DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, GREAT WHITE, VOIVOD, BATHORY, RUSH

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. John Lawton (URIAH HEEP, LUCIFER'S FRIEND): July 11th, 1946 - June 29th, 2021 (aged 74)

John Lawton, who sang on three URIAH HEEP studio albums: Firefly (1977), Innocent Victim (1977), and Fallen Angel (1978), passed away unexpectedly two years ago today (June 29th, 2021) at 74.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Don Dokken (DOKKEN) - June 29th, 1953





Happy 76th

Ian Paice (DEEP PURPLE) - June 29th, 1948



Happy 65th

Robert Rob Rock (ROB ROCK, IMPELLITTERI, DRIVER) - June 29th, 1959



Happy 50th

Flo Mounier (CRYPTOPSY) - June 29th, 1974





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th

PINK FLOYD's A Saucerful Of Secrets - June 29th, 1968

Happy 37th

GREAT WHITE's Once Bitten - June 29th, 1987





Happy 36th

VOIVOD's Dimension Hatr繹ss - June 29th, 1988



Happy 33rd

BATHORY's Twilight Of The Gods - June 29th, 1991





Happy 32nd

MALEVOLENT CREATIONs Retribution (June 29th, 1992).

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES F.N.G. - June 29th, 1992



Happy 25th

MTLEY CREs Supersonic And Demonic Relics - June 29th, 1999

SLIPKNOT's Slipknot - June 29th, 1999

DRAIN STHs Freaks Of Nature - June 29, 1999

SLAUGHTERs Back To Reality - June 29th, 1999





Happy 25th

ALICE IN CHAINS Nothing Safe: Best of the Box - June 29th, 1999

STYX Brave New World - June 29th, 1999





Happy 20th

RUSHs Feedback - June 29th, 2004





Happy 18th

CONFIDE's Introduction - June 29th, 2006

Happy 17th

AT VANCE's VII - June 29th, 2007

Happy 15th

AMBERIAN DAWN's The Clouds Of Northland Thunder - June 29th, 2009

ANAAL NATHRAKH's In The Constellation Of The Black Widow - June 29th, 2009

Happy 14th

MASTODONs Jonah Hex: Revenge Gets Ugly - June 29th, 2010

HASTE THE DAYs Attack Of The Wolf King - June 29th, 2010

KNUTs Wonder - June 29th, 2010

PARKWAY DRIVEs Deep Blue - June 29th, 2010

Happy 12th

MISERATIONs Tragedy Has Spoken June 29th, 2012

Happy 9th

THY ART IS MURDERs Holy War June 29th, 2015

Happy 6th

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINEs Gravity - June 29th, 2018

CONVERGEs Beautiful Ruin - June 29th, 2018

CRYSTAL VIPERs At the Edge of Time - June 29th, 2018

DEATH REQUISITEs Threnody - June 29th, 2018

FATES WARNINGs Live Over Europe (live album) - June 29th, 2018

NIGHT VERSES From the Gallery of Sleep - June 29th, 2018

NONEXISTs In Praise of Death - June 29th, 2018

STORMWITCHs Bound to the Witch - June 29th, 2018

THOUs Inconsolable - June 29th, 2018