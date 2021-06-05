Today In Metal History 🤘 June 5th, 2021 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, METALLICA, KAMELOT

June 5, 2021, an hour ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES): September 18th, 1951 – June 5th, 2002

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 69th
Michael Henry "Nicko" McBrain (IRON MAIDEN, PAT TRAVERS, TRUST) - June 5th, 1952

Heavy Releases

Happy 20th
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror - June 5, 2001
The final Blue Öyster Cult album to feature longtime keyboardist Allen Lanier, who died in 2013.

Happy 18th
METALLICA's St. Anger - June 5th, 2003

Happy 14th
DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ziltoid The Omniscient - June 5th, 2007
KAMELOT's Ghost Opera - June 5th, 2007
TESLA's Real To Reel - June 5th, 2007
GRAVEWORM's Collateral Defect - June 5th, 2007
ION DISSONANCE's Minus The Herd - June 5th, 2007

Happy 9th
FEAR FACTORY’s The Industrialist - June 5th, 2012
GOJIRA’s The Flesh Alive - June 5th, 2012
HELLYEAH’s Band of Brothers - June 5th, 2012
MARDUK’s Serpent Sermon - June 5th, 2012
ULVER’s Childhood’s End - June 5th, 2012
WATAIN’s Opus Diaboli - June 5th, 2012
AUTOPSY’s Born Undead - June 5th, 2012

Happy 8th
OLIVA’s Raise The Curtain - June 5th, 2013

Happy 1st
THE GHOST INSIDE’s The Ghost Inside - June 5th, 2020



