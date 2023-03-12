Today In Metal History 🤘 March 12th, 2023 🤘IRON MAIDEN, LOUDNESS, KISS, DIAMOND HEAD, PRONG, OPETH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN, TRUST, DESPERADO): March 8th, 1957 – March 12th, 2013







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th

Stephen Percy "Steve" Harris (IRON MAIDEN) - March 12th, 1956





Happy 63rd

Minoru Niihara (LOUDNESS) - March 12th, 1960







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd

ANGEL WITCH's Angelwitch - March 12th, 1980

Happy 41st

DIAMOND HEAD's Borrowed Time - March 12th, 1982

Happy 33rd

PRONG’s Beg To Differ - March 12th, 1990





Happy 32nd

BULLETBOYS’ Freakshow – March 12th, 1991

Happy 27th

KISS Unplugged - March 12th, 1996





Happy 22nd

OPETH’s Blackwater Park – March 12th, 2001





Happy 16th

NIGHTRAGE’s A New Disease Is Born - March 12th, 2007

Happy 15th Birthday

SHADE EMPIRE’s Zero Nexus - March 12th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday

ANGEL WITCH’s As Above, So Below – March 12th, 2012

ENCHAIN THEORY’s Life…And All It Entails – March 12th, 2012

GOROD’s A Perfect Absolution – March 12th, 2012

SIGH’s In Somniphobia – March 12th, 2012

Happy 10th Birthday

ADRENALINE MOB’s Covertá – March 12th, 2013

COMMON DEAD’s Allegorize – March 12th, 2013





Happy 5th

ON THORNS I LAY - Aegean Sorrow - March 12th, 2018

Happy 2nd

CONAN - Live At Freak Valley (live album) - March 12, 2021

THE CROWN - Royal Destroyer - March 12, 2021

EISBRECHER - Liebe Macht Monster - March 12, 2021

EYEHATEGOD - A History Of Nomadic Behavior - March 12, 2021

GIZMACHI - Omega Kaleid - March 12, 2021

HEART HEALER - Heart Healer - March 12, 2021

ORDEN OGAN - Final Days - March 12, 2021

ROB ZOMBIE - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy - March 12, 2021

SECRET SPHERE - Lifeblood - March 12, 2021

THUNDER - All The Right Noises - March 12, 2021



