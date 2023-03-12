Today In Metal History 🤘 March 12th, 2023 🤘IRON MAIDEN, LOUDNESS, KISS, DIAMOND HEAD, PRONG, OPETH
March 12, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN, TRUST, DESPERADO): March 8th, 1957 – March 12th, 2013
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 67th
Stephen Percy "Steve" Harris (IRON MAIDEN) - March 12th, 1956
Happy 63rd
Minoru Niihara (LOUDNESS) - March 12th, 1960
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 43rd
ANGEL WITCH's Angelwitch - March 12th, 1980
Happy 41st
DIAMOND HEAD's Borrowed Time - March 12th, 1982
Happy 33rd
PRONG’s Beg To Differ - March 12th, 1990
Happy 32nd
BULLETBOYS’ Freakshow – March 12th, 1991
Happy 27th
KISS Unplugged - March 12th, 1996
Happy 22nd
OPETH’s Blackwater Park – March 12th, 2001
Happy 16th
NIGHTRAGE’s A New Disease Is Born - March 12th, 2007
Happy 15th Birthday
SHADE EMPIRE’s Zero Nexus - March 12th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday
ANGEL WITCH’s As Above, So Below – March 12th, 2012
ENCHAIN THEORY’s Life…And All It Entails – March 12th, 2012
GOROD’s A Perfect Absolution – March 12th, 2012
SIGH’s In Somniphobia – March 12th, 2012
Happy 10th Birthday
ADRENALINE MOB’s Covertá – March 12th, 2013
COMMON DEAD’s Allegorize – March 12th, 2013
Happy 5th
ON THORNS I LAY - Aegean Sorrow - March 12th, 2018
Happy 2nd
CONAN - Live At Freak Valley (live album) - March 12, 2021
THE CROWN - Royal Destroyer - March 12, 2021
EISBRECHER - Liebe Macht Monster - March 12, 2021
EYEHATEGOD - A History Of Nomadic Behavior - March 12, 2021
GIZMACHI - Omega Kaleid - March 12, 2021
HEART HEALER - Heart Healer - March 12, 2021
ORDEN OGAN - Final Days - March 12, 2021
ROB ZOMBIE - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy - March 12, 2021
SECRET SPHERE - Lifeblood - March 12, 2021
THUNDER - All The Right Noises - March 12, 2021