Today In Metal History 🤘 March 12th, 2023 🤘IRON MAIDEN, LOUDNESS, KISS, DIAMOND HEAD, PRONG, OPETH

March 12, 2023, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN, TRUST, DESPERADO): March 8th, 1957 – March 12th, 2013


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th 
Stephen Percy "Steve" Harris (IRON MAIDEN) - March 12th, 1956

Happy 63rd 
Minoru Niihara (LOUDNESS) - March 12th, 1960


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd 
ANGEL WITCH's Angelwitch - March 12th, 1980

Happy 41st
DIAMOND HEAD's Borrowed Time - March 12th, 1982

Happy 33rd 
PRONG’s Beg To Differ - March 12th, 1990

Happy 32nd 
BULLETBOYS’ Freakshow – March 12th, 1991

Happy 27th 
KISS Unplugged - March 12th, 1996

Happy 22nd 
OPETH’s Blackwater Park – March 12th, 2001

Happy 16th 
NIGHTRAGE’s A New Disease Is Born - March 12th, 2007

Happy 15th Birthday 
SHADE EMPIRE’s Zero Nexus - March 12th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday 
ANGEL WITCH’s As Above, So Below – March 12th, 2012
ENCHAIN THEORY’s Life…And All It Entails – March 12th, 2012
GOROD’s A Perfect Absolution – March 12th, 2012
SIGH’s In Somniphobia – March 12th, 2012

Happy 10th Birthday 
ADRENALINE MOB’s Covertá – March 12th, 2013
COMMON DEAD’s Allegorize – March 12th, 2013

Happy 5th
ON THORNS I LAY - Aegean Sorrow - March 12th, 2018

Happy 2nd
CONAN - Live At Freak Valley (live album) - March 12, 2021
THE CROWN - Royal Destroyer - March 12, 2021
EISBRECHER - Liebe Macht Monster - March 12, 2021
EYEHATEGOD - A History Of Nomadic Behavior - March 12, 2021
GIZMACHI - Omega Kaleid - March 12, 2021
HEART HEALER - Heart Healer - March 12, 2021
ORDEN OGAN - Final Days - March 12, 2021
ROB ZOMBIE - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy - March 12, 2021
SECRET SPHERE - Lifeblood - March 12, 2021
THUNDER - All The Right Noises - March 12, 2021



Featured Audio

SAXON – “The Faith Healer” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

