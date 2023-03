Today In Metal History 🤘 March 28th, 2023 🤘 PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, GENESIS, SKID ROW, KAMELOT

March 28, 2023, an hour ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

John Spencer Evans (JETHRO TULL) - March 28th, 1948





Happy 51st

Richard Andersson (SPACE ODYSSEY, TIME REQUIEM, MAJESTIC) - March 28th, 1972



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

LED ZEPPELIN’s Houses Of The Holy - March 28th, 1973





Happy 43rd

GENESIS’ Duke - March 28th, 1980



Happy 42nd

HELIX’ White Lace & Black Leather - March 28th, 1981

Happy 29th

PINK FLOYD’s The Division Bell - March 28th, 1994





Happy 28th

SKID ROW’s Subhuman Race - March 28th, 1995

Happy 17th

ATREYU’s A Death-Grip On Yesterday - March 28th, 2006

PHOBIA’s Cruel - March 28th, 2006

Happy 16th

FINTROLL’s Ur Jordens Djup - March 28th, 2007







Happy 15th

KAMELOT’s Ghost Opera - June 1st, 2008

ILLDISPOSED’s The Prestige - March 28th, 2008





Happy 12th

VICIOUS RUMORS’ Razorback Killers – March 28th, 2011

BLACKFIELD’s Welcome To My DNA – March 28th, 2011

Happy 11th

DOL AMMAD’s Cosmic Gods: Episode 1 – Hyperspeed – March 28th, 2012

Happy 9th

ANETTE OLZON’s Shine – March 28th, 2014

TROLLFEST’s Kaptein Kaos – March 28th, 2014