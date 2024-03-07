Today In Metal History 🤘 March 7th, 2024 🤘ENTOMBED, NEVERMORE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, MESHUGGAH

March 7, 2024, 40 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities sanctuary flotsam and jetsam loverboy amanda sommerville yes kix meshuggah grave digger

Today In Metal History 🤘 March 7th, 2024 🤘ENTOMBED, NEVERMORE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, MESHUGGAH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Peter “Banks” William Brockbanks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013 (aged 65)

R.I.P. Warrel Dane (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - March 7th, 1961 - December 13th, 2017 (aged 56)

R.I.P. Lars-Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, ENTOMBED A.D., FIRESPAWN): February 17th, 1972 – March 7th, 2021 (aged 49)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 59th  
Eric "A.K" Knutson (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 7th, 1965

Happy 70th  
Matt Frenette (LOVERBOY, STREETHEART) - March 7th, 1954

Happy 57th  
David Shankle (MANOWAR, DAVID SHANKLE GROUP) - March 7, 1967

Happy 45th  
Amanda Somerville (KISKE/SOMERVILLE, TRILLIUM, AVANTASIA, HDK) - March 7th, 1979


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th
GENESIS’ From Genesis To Revelation - March 7th, 1969 

Happy 54th 
MOUNTAIN’s Climbing! - March 7th, 1970

Happy 41st  
KIX' Cool Kids – March 7th, 1983

Happy 39th
GRIP INC’s Power of Inner Strength - March 7, 1995

Happy 16th  
MESHUGGAH’s obZen - March 7th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday
BURZUM - Fallen - March 7th, 2011
GRAVE DIGGER - The Clans Are Still Marching - March 7th, 2011

Happy 12th Birthday
LULLACRY - Where Angels Fear - March 7th, 2012
TORTURE KILLER - I Chose Death - March 7th, 2012

Happy 10th Birthday
CARNIFEX - Die Without Hope - March 7th, 2014
DAWN OF DESTINY - F.E.A.R. - March 7th, 2014

Happy 7th
CIRITH GORGOR - Bi Den Dode Hant - March 7th, 2017



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources