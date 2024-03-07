Today In Metal History 🤘 March 7th, 2024 🤘ENTOMBED, NEVERMORE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, MESHUGGAH

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Peter “Banks” William Brockbanks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013 (aged 65)

R.I.P. Warrel Dane (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - March 7th, 1961 - December 13th, 2017 (aged 56)





R.I.P. Lars-Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, ENTOMBED A.D., FIRESPAWN): February 17th, 1972 – March 7th, 2021 (aged 49)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 59th

Eric "A.K" Knutson (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 7th, 1965





Happy 70th

Matt Frenette (LOVERBOY, STREETHEART) - March 7th, 1954

Happy 57th

David Shankle (MANOWAR, DAVID SHANKLE GROUP) - March 7, 1967

Happy 45th

Amanda Somerville (KISKE/SOMERVILLE, TRILLIUM, AVANTASIA, HDK) - March 7th, 1979







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th

GENESIS’ From Genesis To Revelation - March 7th, 1969

Happy 54th

MOUNTAIN’s Climbing! - March 7th, 1970





Happy 41st

KIX' Cool Kids – March 7th, 1983



Happy 39th

GRIP INC’s Power of Inner Strength - March 7, 1995

Happy 16th

MESHUGGAH’s obZen - March 7th, 2008





Happy 7th Birthday

BURZUM - Fallen - March 7th, 2011

GRAVE DIGGER - The Clans Are Still Marching - March 7th, 2011





Happy 12th Birthday

LULLACRY - Where Angels Fear - March 7th, 2012

TORTURE KILLER - I Chose Death - March 7th, 2012

Happy 10th Birthday

CARNIFEX - Die Without Hope - March 7th, 2014

DAWN OF DESTINY - F.E.A.R. - March 7th, 2014

Happy 7th

CIRITH GORGOR - Bi Den Dode Hant - March 7th, 2017